Here’s what Malaika Arora is cooking at home during lockdown; watch video

Malaika Arora shared a video of her cooking. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram) Malaika Arora shared a video of her cooking. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Amid the lockdown, Malaika Arora is revisiting her love for cooking. The Bollywood diva took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek into her culinary skills.

“I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking…,” she captioned her video where she is seen cooking Malabari vegetable stew.

In the video, Malaika revealed that she had picked up the stew recipe from her mother Joyce Arora, and friend and popular chef Maunika Gowardhan. “Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena made for me. I am in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe!” she added.

You can also try Gowardhan’s Malabari vegetable stew at home. Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

3 tbsp – Vegetable oil

6 – Cloves

4 cm – Cinnamon stick

1 large – White onion (thinly sliced)

1 – Green chilli (slit lengthwise)

2 inches – Ginger (finely chopped)

12 – Curry leaves

1 medium – Tomato (finely chopped)

150g – Carrot (diced into cubes)

150g – Green beans (cut into three)

200g – Cauliflower (cut into small florets)

200ml – Water

250ml – Coconut milk

½ tsp – Coarsely ground black pepper

Salt to taste

Coriander for garnish

Method

1. Take a heavy bottom large sauce pan and heat oil in it.

2. Add cloves and cinnamon and fry for three to five seconds. To this, add onion and fry for eight to nine minutes as they begin to soften.

3. To this, add green chilli, ginger, half the curry leaves and turmeric powder. Note that turmeric powder is generally not used in the recipe but you can add if you want, like Gowardhan does. Stir and mix the spices well and fry for 40 seconds.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and fry for two minutes.

5. Add carrots and green beans. Stir and fry for two-three minutes. Now, add cauliflower and fry for another minute.

6. Pour water and add salt as per taste.

7. Simmer on low heat with the lid on for eight to nine minutes to cook the vegetables. Add the coconut milk and simmer for a further two minutes. Now add the black pepper and remaining curry leaves.

8. Serve warm garnished with coriander along with rice or bread of your choice.

In another recently shared Instagram story, Malaika also showed us how she was preparing besan laddoo. Here’s a glimpse of her making the laddoos:

Malaika Arora making besan laddoos. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram) Malaika Arora making besan laddoos. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Here’s a besan laddoo recipe by chef Kunal Kapur that you can try at home:

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups – Ghee

500g – Besan

1.25kg – Powdered sugar

1/2 tsp – Cardamom powder

Chopped almond and pista (optional)

Method

1. In a nonstick pan, pour ghee. To this, add besan and stir continuously on low heat.

2. Once it turns slightly brown, take the pan off the stove and let it cool.

3. Once the besan cools down completely, add cardamom powder and sugar. Mix it well.

4. You can also add chopped almonds and pista to it..

5. Take a portion of the mixture in your hands and roll it to form a ball. Repeat it with the rest of the mixture.

Make these dishes at home and enjoy eating with your family members.

