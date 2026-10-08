Crispy, creamy and Indian: Malai kofta makes the World’s Top 10 Deep-Fried Dishes

Malai Kofta, with crisp, rich koftas served in a creamy gravy, has become a familiar favourite at Indian restaurants and celebrations. (AI generated image)

Indian gravies are known for their creamy texture and spice, and few dishes make a deep-fried vegetable/cottage cheese dumpling feel as indulgent as malai kofta. The soft, rich koftas, usually made with potatoes, paneer and other ingredients, are paired with a creamy gravy to create a dish that has long been a favourite on Indian restaurant menus and at celebratory meals.

Beyond being the go-to dish at weddings and other gatherings, Malai Kofta now has another reason to be celebrated — it ranked No. 10 among Taste Atlas’s 50 best deep-fried dishes in the world.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.