Crispy, creamy and Indian: Malai kofta makes the World’s Top 10 Deep-Fried Dishes

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Indian gravies are known for their creamy texture and spice, and few dishes make a deep-fried vegetable/cottage cheese dumpling feel as indulgent as malai kofta. The soft, rich koftas, usually made with potatoes, paneer and other ingredients, are paired with a creamy gravy to create a dish that has long been a favourite on Indian restaurant menus and at celebratory meals.
Beyond being the go-to dish at weddings and other gatherings, Malai Kofta now has another reason to be celebrated — it ranked No. 10 among Taste Atlas’s 50 best deep-fried dishes in the world.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
But behind its familiar, restaurant-style appeal is a dish with an interesting culinary history, and getting it right at home isn’t always as easy as it looks. We asked a chef to share the history of this lip-smacking dish, and he also shared common mistakes people make when preparing it at home.
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Malai kofta, to Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef and Founder of Mulk & SJI Hospitality, is a beautiful example of how food travels but eventually finds a new home.
“The kofta has roots in Persian and Central Asian culinary traditions, where it was traditionally made with pounded or minced meat. As these influences entered the Indian subcontinent and became intertwined with Mughal-era cooking, the kofta began taking on a distinctly Indian identity. Over generations, Indian kitchens adapted it to paneer, potato and vegetables, pairing the kofta with rich, aromatic gravies,” he says.
Malai kofta has a unique contrast of textures. Unlike many other classic Indian dishes that derive their rich texture from ghee, Sukhi Singh writes in her blog, “malai kofta is fully vegan-friendly with a cashew base chock-full of healthy plant-based fats.”
And this is what makes it special: crisp outside, almost melting within, surrounded by a silky gravy, says Chef Ishijyot.
For restaurant-style results at home, Chef Suri believes the biggest secret is restraint.
“Keep the potatoes dry, grate the paneer finely and use very little cornflour, just enough to bind. Too much binding is why homemade koftas often become dense. The gravy also needs patience. Cook the base properly, blend and strain it. Use cashew and cream to create the body rather than heaviness. Following this, the kasuri methi and cardamom should be added as gentle finishing notes,” he says.
He also mentions common mistakes people make when preparing Malai Kofta at home.
“People mostly use wet potatoes, excessive flour, fry at the wrong temperature and almost drown the dish in cream.”
Sharing a tip, he says that it is important never to leave the koftas sitting in the gravy. The kofta and gravy should meet only at the last moment.
Apart from malai kofta, the other dishes that made to the cut are Chicken 65 at rank 32 and Papdi Chaat at rank 40.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.