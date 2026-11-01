Malabar parotta: The story and technique behind Kerala’s iconic flatbread

The Malabar parotta is an iconic flatbread from Kerala, known for its flaky, soft texture made of many layers. Made with simple ingredients like flour, water, salt, oil, and sometimes milk or egg, this South Indian dish turns a simple dough into a culinary delight through a well-practised technique that creates its signature layers.

But before we learn the skill behind creating the layers, here’s a brief history of Malabar parotta.

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History of Malabar Parotta

The Malabar parotta is one of the oldest and most cherished features of Malabar’s food culture. However, Chef Amol Baool says that the origins of the flatbread are hard to trace.