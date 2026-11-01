Malabar parotta: The story and technique behind Kerala’s iconic flatbread

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The Malabar parotta is an iconic flatbread from Kerala, known for its flaky, soft texture made of many layers. Made with simple ingredients like flour, water, salt, oil, and sometimes milk or egg, this South Indian dish turns a simple dough into a culinary delight through a well-practised technique that creates its signature layers.
But before we learn the skill behind creating the layers, here’s a brief history of Malabar parotta.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
History of Malabar Parotta
The Malabar parotta is one of the oldest and most cherished features of Malabar’s food culture. However, Chef Amol Baool says that the origins of the flatbread are hard to trace.
“Stories say it is related to many other similar flatbreads cooked in different parts of India and in West Asia. Thanks to the trade links along Kerala’s coast, people got various culinary influences. These later reflected in their dishes, while the local cooks modified this dish for it to become a street food,” Chef Baool adds.
The secret behind its layers
Chef Baool shares how to make a perfect parotta at home:
- Mix wheat flour with water, salt, and plenty of oil.
- Knead until the dough becomes smooth and elastic.
- When you let the dough rest, it stretches easily without tearing.
- Stretch the dough into a sheet that’s almost translucent and very thin. Do this with a sweeping motion on an oiled surface.
- Then brush the sheet with oil.
- Fold it into thin pleats or ribbons and roll the ribbons into a spiral like a coiled rope. Let them rest for a moment.
- Flatten the spiral gently. Roll it into a round disc. This creates thin sheets of dough separated by a thin coating of fat.
- Cook the parotta on a griddle until it turns golden. The inside stays soft. The outside becomes lightly crisp.
- When the parotta is cooked, clap it gently between your hands. This loosens the layers, letting the parotta separate into flakes when you pull it apart.
The result is a parotta that’s crisp on the outside and soft inside, with layers that flake wonderfully. It shows how technique, not ingredients, makes this one of Kerala’s most distinctive breads.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.