scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Most read

Make yummy pizza popcorn for movie night with this easy recipe

The recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor is very easy and can be whipped up quickly

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2021 8:50:46 pm
pizza popcornPizza popcorn by chef Sanjeev Kapoor (Source: sanjeevkapoor/Instagram)

Fusion foods are always a welcome change from regular dishes. And when it is about combining the flavours of pizza and popcorn, could we really ask for anything more?

If you are wondering what we are talking about, this unique popcorn comes with the taste of pizza — it is coated with tomato powder, basil and cheese. And the man behind its creation is none other than celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

Ingredients

1 cup – Dried corn kernels
1tbsp – Oil
2 tbsp – Butter
1½ tbsp – Tomato powder
½ tsp – Dried basil
1 tbsp – Parmesan cheese powder

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Sanjeev Kapoor reveals the first thing he eats in the morning before tea or coffee

Method

*Heat 1 tbsp oil and 1 tbsp butter in a deep non-stick pan, add dried corn kernels and mix well. Cover the pan and cook till the kernels pop.
*Heat remaining oil and remaining butter in another non-stick pan. When the butter melts, add tomato powder and dried basil and mix well. Add popcorn and mix till all of the popcorn is coated.
*Add parmesan cheese powder and mix well.
*Transfer into a serving bowl and serve immediately.

When are you trying this?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

International Nurses Day, nurses in India, nurses around the world, International Nurses Day gallery, International Nurses Day pictures, healthcare workers, frontline workers, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Florence Nightingale, International Nurses Day May 12, indian express news
In pictures: How India and other countries celebrated International Nurses Day today

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement
x