Make yummy pizza popcorn for movie night with this easy recipe

Fusion foods are always a welcome change from regular dishes. And when it is about combining the flavours of pizza and popcorn, could we really ask for anything more?

If you are wondering what we are talking about, this unique popcorn comes with the taste of pizza — it is coated with tomato powder, basil and cheese. And the man behind its creation is none other than celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Take a look:

Ingredients

1 cup – Dried corn kernels

1tbsp – Oil

2 tbsp – Butter

1½ tbsp – Tomato powder

½ tsp – Dried basil

1 tbsp – Parmesan cheese powder

Method

*Heat 1 tbsp oil and 1 tbsp butter in a deep non-stick pan, add dried corn kernels and mix well. Cover the pan and cook till the kernels pop.

*Heat remaining oil and remaining butter in another non-stick pan. When the butter melts, add tomato powder and dried basil and mix well. Add popcorn and mix till all of the popcorn is coated.

*Add parmesan cheese powder and mix well.

*Transfer into a serving bowl and serve immediately.

