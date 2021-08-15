Make your weekend special with these berry recipes

Weekends are all about indulging in your favourite foods. And who can say no to tangy and delicious berries! So if you are in the mood for something special today, we’ve got you covered.

Check out these delicious recipes by Happilo and have a lovely weekend!

Blueberry Cake with a Lemony twist

Our mouth automatically waters when we think of a cake. Nothing can satisfy this craving as much as a Blueberry Cake does! Blueberries are excellent antioxidants that help boost your immune system. They are vital in regulating our blood pressure and prevent heart diseases as well. Along with that, they make an exceptional ingredient for a nice fluffy cake.

Preparation time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

*4 teaspoons baking powder

*2 cups all-purpose flour

*1 tablespoon lemon zest

*1 + 1/2 cup castor sugar

*1 cup vegetable oil

*4 eggs

*1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

*1/4 cup milk

*1/4 cup Happilo dried Californian blueberries

Method:

1. Lightly grease a cake pan with butter and dust with all-purpose flour and line it with parchment paper. Pre-heat your oven to 180°C.

2. Add all-purpose flour, lemon zest, Happilo dried Californian blueberries and baking powder to a bowl and mix it until it’s well combined.

3. Beat sugar and oil until the mixture becomes light and pale, for about 5-7 minutes. Add lemon juice and eggs, one by one, mixing well after each addition.

4. Fold the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients while alternating with milk with a spatula. Do not over mix.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan.

6. Sprinkle some Happilo dried Californian blueberries in the top Bake at 180°C until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. It will take about 30-45 minutes.

Berry Cookie Bars

While everyone may not have a sweet tooth, when we add berries to delicious chocolates almost every individual will want a bite. Berries add a zesty zing to every adage, and can counteract sweetness to a great extent, while maintaining the form of the produce. These blueberry, cranberry and white chocolate cookie bars are just what you need as a perfect home cooked delicacy. The fact that they do not take a lot of prep time is a bonus!

Servings: 16

Preparation Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

*1 cup of salted and melted butter

*1 cup of brown sugar

*1/2 cup of granulated sugar

*2 large eggs

*1 Tbsp of vanilla extract

*2 cups of all-purpose flour

*1/3 cup of Happilo sliced Californian dried cranberries

*1/2 cup of Happilo sliced Californian dried blueberries

*1/3 cup of white chocolate chips

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

2. Line an 8×8 inch baking pan with parchment paper. Set it aside.

3. In a large bowl, whip together butter and sugar until fully combined. Slowly add in the eggs and vanilla extract until they are fully incorporated.

4. Mix in the flour until it is just combined. Fold in the dried blueberries, cranberries and white chocolate chips.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan, and bake for 35-40 minutes.

6. Remove it from oven, and allow it to cool completely.

7. Cut it in shape of bars.

Cranberry Orange Almond Quick Bread

The pandemic has made us all crave and cook some of the most exotic dishes from the comfort of our kitchens. Berries have always been a welcome addition to a variety of desserts. The Cranberry Orange Almond Quick Bread will not only satisfy your sweet tooth but will show you that exotic dishes needn’t always be ordered, they warrant restaurant quality cooks at home.

Total Preparation Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

*3 cups all-purpose flour

*3 tablespoons of sugar

*1 tablespoon of baking powder

*1/2 teaspoon of salt

*1 cup of Happilo sliced Californian dried cranberries

*1/2 cup of Happilo roasted and salted almonds

*1 large egg at room temperature

*1 cup of fat-free milk

*1/3 cup of canola oil

*3/4 teaspoon of grated orange zest

*3/4 teaspoon of almond extract

Method:

1.Preheat oven to 350°.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together 3 cups all-purpose flour, 3 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon of baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon of salt.

3, Add in the Happilo sliced dried cranberries and of Happilo roasted and salted almonds.

4. In another bowl, whisk together egg, milk, oil, zest and extract.

5. Combine the dry and wet mixtures and stir until it is moistened.

6. Transfer to a 9×5-in. loaf pan greased with butter.

7. Bake until a toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean, (This should take around 40-50 minutes). Do not over bake.

