Make your Sunday interesting with proso millet paneer tikka tacos; recipe inside

It’s been more than four years now that I have been stressing on the fact that millets are fun. Switching to alternate grains does not mean you cannot use your favourite spices and other ingredients. I avoid things which are too processed and work on the substitutes. But I also believe in striking a perfect balance to make sure every dish that is a part of the six-week millet journey, turns out tasty.

Today, I would want you to try this gourmet dish which is 100 per cent gluten-free and made with proso millet. I have used hung curd instead of store-bought dips. It is always a blend of good spices and correct cooking techniques that make millets work for us. Read more for the step-by-step recipe. Also, do check out the recipe video for your quick reference.

Proso millet tacos with paneer tikka and red cabbage kimchi

Ingredients (makes 16 soft millet tacos)

· 1 cup freshly grounded proso millet flour

· 2-3 tsp cold pressed sesame oil

· Black salt to taste

· 400 g cottage cheese paneer cut in cubes

· 2 tsp paneer tikka authentic spice mix

· 1 tsp gram flour

· 1 tsp coriander mint green chili paste

· Freshly-plucked lettuce leaves

· ½ cup hung curd

Looks delectable, doesn’t it? (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Looks delectable, doesn’t it? (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

For instant kimchi salad:

· 1 cup finely-shredded red cabbage

· 1 tsp gochugaru spice (Korean red chili powder)

· Rock salt to taste

Please note you can add Kashmiri red chili powder if you do not have Korean spice. You can add radish, onion, garlic, too. I kept it basic for my tacos.

Method:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini- Millets Coach (@crazykadchi)

1. Refer to the video on how to make fresh millet flour from cleaned, soaked and sun-dried grains.

2. In a deep wok, boil 1 cup water and add salt and a few drops of oil.

3. Add freshly-made flour and mix. Turn the flame off and cover the mixture for 5-10 minutes.

4. After 10 minutes, you will see the dough is easy to handle and is kneaded like a usual gluten dough.

5. Take a small portion of the dough and with the help of a parchment paper, roll it out.

6. Cut circles as shown. Cook them onto an iron griddle. Keep aside.

7. Marinate cottage cheese (paneer) cubes, with some gram flour, coriander mint green chili paste and the paneer tikka spice mix.

8. Saute these marinated paneer cubes and keep aside.

9. In a separate bowl, mix red cabbage kimchi ingredients and keep aside.

10. Start assembling tacos and have them fresh.

11. You can always improvise with your choice of millets, toppings and homemade dips.

12. Do share your beautiful renditions and enjoy your Sunday.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millet Cooking Workshops for all age groups)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle