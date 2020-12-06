Make your dinner interesting with this spicy chicken and mint raita preparation

Taste the goodness of this spicy chicken with a creamy raita preparation. (Representational image/Source: Pixabay)

The winters make us want to eat spicy food. As the temperatures dip, the body demands to be kept warm and what better way than to polish off something tasty and spicy? As such, we bring you this lip-smacking delectable recipe of grilled chicken with mint raita — courtesy of YouTube channel Banglar Rannaghor — to make you end your Sunday with a flourish.

Read on for the step-by-step explanation.

Things you need

For chicken preparation:

– Boneless chicken 700 gm

– Plain yogurt 1/2 cup

– Garlic 4 cloves

– Ginger 1 tbsp

– Coriander powder 1.5 tsp

– Cumin powder 1 tsp

– Garam masala 1 tsp

– Red chili powder 1 tsp

– Green chili 5-6 pcs

– Dried fenugreek leaves 1 tsp

– Coriander leaves 3 tbsp

– Mustard oil 1 tbsp

– Lime juice 3 tbsp

– Salt 1.5 tsp

For raita:

– Cucumber 2 tbsp

– Roasted cumin powder 1 tsp

– Salt to taste

– Mint leaves chopped

– Plain yogurt 1/2 cup

Method

* Add the plain yogurt in a mixer, along with the chopped garlic, ginger, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, red chili powder, green chilies, chopped coriander leaves, dried fenugreek leaves, mustard oil or cooking oil, lime juice, and salt. Make sure they become a fine paste.

* Now use it to marinate the chicken for two hours.

* When done, put the chicken pieces on the grill and allow it to cook for 30-40 minutes on medium heat, until slightly golden brown.

* Next, start with the raita preparation by adding plain yogurt, cucumber, roasted cumin, mint leaves, and salt to a bowl. Using a spoon, whisk them well.

* Wait till it becomes a slightly-thick but running uniform paste. Your raita is ready now.

* Take a piece of the chicken and dip it into this creamy goodness before you take a bite.

Bon appétit!

