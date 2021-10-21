Make your day sweeter with red velvet cream puffs (recipe inside)

Who can ever resist crispy and soft bites of puffs filled with delicious cream and topped with a layer of red velvet! In fact, the mere thought of this French sweet dish is enough to make our mouths water. This dessert might appear complex to make but it’s easier than you can imagine.

Now you no longer have to make a run for the bakery as you can make red velvet cream puffs at home with few simple steps. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, recently, shared an irresistible recipe that would make your day sweeter instantly.

“Creamy, velvety and oh-so beautiful, these Red Velvet Cream Puffs are perfect to turn your Saturday sweeter!” he wrote on Instagram

Ingredients

*Refined flour (maida)- 1 cup

*Butter, cut into cubes- ¾ cup

*Castor sugar- ¾ cup

*Edible red cochineal colour- 1 teaspoon

*Pastry cream- 1½ cups

*A few fresh mint sprigs for garnish

*Choux paste

*Refined flour (maida)- ¾ cup

*Butter- 75 grams

*A pinch of salt

*Eggs- 3

Method

Take butter in a bowl and beat with an electric beater till smooth. Add castor sugar and beat again. Add edible red cochineal colour and beat. Add flour and beat well into a stiff dough. Cover with a cling film and refrigerate for 25-30 minutes. Place the dough on a parchment paper, cover it with another parchment paper and roll it out into a ½ cm thick sheet. Remove the parchment paper which was on top and cut the sheet into roundels with a medium-sized cookie cutter. Place on a baking tray and refrigerate for 30 minutes. To prepare choux paste, heat butter in a deep non-stick pan. Add 1 cup water and mix. Add salt and bring the mixture to boil. Add flour and whisk till well combined. Transfer in a bowl and cool. Preheat oven to 180° C. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Add eggs, one by one, to the choux paste and beat well with an electric beater till soft. Fill a piping bag fitted with a nozzle with choux paste and pipe out small portions on the lined tray. Place one red velvet dough roundel on top of each portion of choux paste. Place the tray in the preheated oven and bake for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and cool slightly. Cut a thin slice on the top part of each cream puff to make a cavity and reserve the thin slice. Fill pastry cream into another piping bag fitted with a star nozzle and pipe into the cavity of the cream rolls. Garnish with mint sprigs, cover partially with the reserved top slice. Arrange them on a serving platter and serve.

