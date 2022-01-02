Make wholesome, healthier choices this new year with this fresh apricot dip recipe

We are all aiming for a year that’s healthier, safer and happier for all of us. All these years I have been upgrading to better and healthier recipes, and with just the use of sourdough discard in many of my millet recipes, I have helped many vegan friends across the world. As we move ahead in the millet journey, we bring many interesting dips and dressings with nuts, seeds and dried fruits.

Apricot dip (khurmani, as we call it) is a staple in our home in Himachal. I have seen people improvising with every possible dried fruit, raisins, figs and even persimmons and dried apples. A hint of walnut and loads of fresh mint and coriander is enough to make it look and taste better.

ALSO READ | Food for the soul: A warm winter welcome with homemade Himachali siddus

This new year, let’s promise to opt for better food choices that are less processed, rawer and fresher, home-made, preferably seasonal, and can be made with available ingredients; cold pressed oils, more millets in your meals and breads that are baked without the commercial yeast.

Some readers love to check my easy-peasy recipes here and I am happy to share how my Himachali luchis and siddus with sourdough discard turned out so good with a simple addition of traditional apricot dip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini- Millet Coach (@crazykadchimilletcoach)

APRICOT DIP (traditional Himachali khurmani chutney)

Ingredients

· ½ cup dried apricots (washed and soaked in warm water)

· ½ cup walnuts

· ½ cup fresh mint leaves

· ½ cup fresh coriander leaves

· 2-3 whole green chillies

· 2-3 tbsp leftover apricot water (for consistency)

· Rock salt to taste

Apricot, or ‘khurmani’, is a staple in Himachal. It’s chutney is often served with Himachali ‘luchis’ and ‘siddus. (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Apricot, or ‘khurmani’, is a staple in Himachal. It’s chutney is often served with Himachali ‘luchis’ and ‘siddus. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Method

1. In a blender jar, start adding all ingredients. Make sure to add minimum water (just 1-2 tbsp) initially to help apricots be pureed well.

2. Check the consistency and add leftover water from soaked apricots, just 1-2 tbsp again to adjust the consistency.

3. Once done, transfer it to a glass or ceramic bowl.

4. Try finishing this chutney the same day or within 1-2 days. Apricots are packed with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. They have multiple benefits, including improved eye, skin, and gut health.

5. Enjoy with hot steaming Himachali food like luchis and siddus made with sourdough discard. Avoid commercial yeast by all means.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!