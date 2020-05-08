Make tonight’s dessert with just 2 simple ingredients; know more here

All you need is just two ingredients: Would you like to try? (Photo: Getty) All you need is just two ingredients: Would you like to try? (Photo: Getty)

There’s nothing like easy recipes that not only take less time but are also fuss-free to prepare. Even though we try recreating the many recipes social media is flooded with, there are days we want to take it slow and easy. If you too have been looking such a recipe which is easy yet absolutely delightful, then we present to you this two-ingredient dessert which is sure to make you smile. So go ahead and check out the recipe.

Ingredients:

Chocolate cubes White bread Vegetable oil

Steps:

*Begin by breaking the chocolate bar into single cubes.

*Next, take a slice of bread and place a cube at its corner. Fold in a way that it looks like a triangle.

*Press it lightly. Now, using a round cutter or a glass, just cut the sides.

*Now put a pan with vegetable oil and heat.

*Once the oil is hot enough, put the pie and fry until it turns becomes golden brown.

*Allow it to cool and dive right into it!

Are you trying this recipe tonight?

