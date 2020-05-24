Make this delectable chocolate mousse with just three ingredients

Dark chocolate is chocolate containing more cocoa and less sugar. Dark chocolate is chocolate containing more cocoa and less sugar.

Cooking during the lockdown has become a trend in almost every household. Moreover, the lockdown period that started in March has witnessed a lot many festivals, too. This has made many people turn towards new dessert delicacies and traditional savouries to mark the festivities. Considering that people are stuck at home, food has become their only way distraction from all the negativity.

Dark chocolate is chocolate containing more cocoa and less sugar. It further contains a healthy plant compound known as polyphenols but it has fat, hence it is advisable to lower your intake. But, you can still prepare this at home.

Chocolate mousse

Ingredients

120 to 130g – Chocolate Bar

100g – Fresh cream

15g – Unsalted milk butter

or

15g – Malai

Method

* Cut the Fabelle chocolate bar into 15mm pieces and place in a round-bottom bowl.

* Take 30 ml cream and put it in the fridge for 30 minutes to cool.

* Bring the remaining 70g Fresh cream to boil (just about 80 deg C) and add milk butter.

* Pour over chocolate pieces and allow 5 to 7 minutes’ cooling time.

* Mix and fold with a spatula to melt the chocolate completely, followed by a hand blender for 2-3 minutes.

* Add the cold cream.

* Beat for 20 minutes by placing ice pack below the bowl to get enough frothing.

* Once you see a fluffy mass, stop beating and place it in the fridge.

* While serving, sprinkle some cocoa powder or coffee powder depending on your mood. Garnish with almond slivers and a slice of strawberry, and serve cold.

