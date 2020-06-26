Make the fluffiest pancakes in an air fryer; here’s how

A stack of delicious homemade pancakes on a black plate with fruits. (Photo: Getty) A stack of delicious homemade pancakes on a black plate with fruits. (Photo: Getty)

Who doesn’t like pancakes for breakfast? And one of the best things about them is that they can be made in numerous ways, ranging from pancake cereals to banana chocolate chip pancakes or just a simple 3-ingredient recipe. But one thing is a prerequisite — no matter the flavour and type, pancakes have to be fluffy! And if you too like them so, try making them in an air fryer.

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

3 – Eggs

½ tsp – Vanilla essence

3 tbsp – All-purpose flour

2-3 tbsp – Sugar

1 tsp – Vinegar

2 tbsp – Milk

1 tsp – Vegetable oil

Steps

*Break the eggs in a bowl and separate the whites from the yolk. Now add milk, vanilla essence and vegetable oil to the egg yolks.

*Mix together and add all-purpose flour.

*Now add vinegar and sugar to the egg whites. Whisk until it peaks and looks foamy.

*Transfer the egg whites mixture to the yolk mixture and fold until it turns slightly yellow. Now transfer it to little bowls and place in the air fryer at 300 degrees for 8 minutes.

*Once done, transfer them to a plate, drizzle some maple syrup or simply enjoy it with freshly cut fruits!

Would you like them for breakfast today?

