Here’s how you can make sabudana vada for your next in-house tea party

Amid the lockdown, the one thing that we have been forced to do is eat home-cooked meals. In some parts of the country, while food delivery apps are still working, health concerns have pulled people back. Moreover, with so much time at our disposal, why not try some age-old traditions?

Sabudana vada is a common snack in the Maharashtrian household. It takes hardly 15 minutes to prepare it, and it suits the mood when monsoon takes over the state. Be it morning breakfasts or evening snacks, or even a picnic lunch, it fits the purpose. Let’s get started and try out this delicious snack.

Ingredients

1 cup – Sabudana or Sago

2 – Potato (Boiled)

1/2 cup – Grounded peanut

1 tsp – Oil

1 tsp – Cumin seed

Freshly chopped coriander

Lemon juice

Sugar to taste

Salt to taste

Method

* Take a bowl and add sago and water in it. Soak for at least 2 hrs or till it gets fluffy. Once it’s done, drain the excess water and transfer the sago in a bowl.

* Keep it aside for 2-3 hours.

* Take another bowl and add 2 boiled potatoes in it. Peel and mash them.

* Meanwhile, roast 1/2 cup of groundnuts in a pan over medium flame.

* Once done, transfer the nuts in a bowl keep them aside.

* Now add 1 tsp oil in the same pan and heat it over moderate flame. Add cumin and raisin in it. Sauté for few seconds and then turn off the flame.

* Mix the sago, boiled potatoes and crushed groundnuts together in a bowl.

* Add salt, lemon juice and sugar in the mixture. Pour the cumin-raisin mixture in this bowl and mix well.

* Take portions from the mixture and form vadas with oiled palms.

* Deep-fry over medium heat till crisp and golden brown. Serve the sabudana vada hot with coriander or mint chutney, or sweetened yogurt.

