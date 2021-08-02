scorecardresearch
Monday, August 02, 2021
Make crispy Maharashtrian kothimbir vadi with this easy recipe

"This is my version of kothimbir vadi -- not deep-fried but shallow fried and still crispy," said chef Meghna Kamdar

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2021 10:57:20 am
kothambir vadiTry this Maharashtrian evening snack today! (Source: meghnasfoodmagic/ Instagram)

Kothimbir Vadi is the perfect Maharashtrian tea-time snack for rainy days. However, if you are health conscious and do not prefer food that is deep-fried and oily, we have a solution for your cravings.

Chef Meghna Kamdar gave a healthy twist to this Maharashtrian savoury dish and shared a recipe on her Instagram page with the caption, “And this is my version of Kothimbir Vadi – not deep-fried but shallow fried and still crispy.”

This no-fry kothimbir vadi is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Check out the recipe:

Ingredients 

1 cup – Gram flour (besan)
2 tbsp – Roasted crushed peanuts
½ tsp – Turmeric powder
3-4 – Green chilies, finely chopped
Red chilli powder (optional)
½ – Lemon
1 cup – Water
1 cup – Coriander, finely chopped
½ tsp – Garam masala
1 tsp – Mustard seeds
3 tsp – Oil
Asafoetida powder (optional)
Ginger and garlic, grated (optional)
1tsp – Ajwain (optional)
Salt

Method 

*Take a mixing bowl and add gram flour (besan) to it.
*Add 2 roasted crushed peanuts, a pinch of asafoetida powder, and turmeric powder to it.
*Add some grated ginger and garlic, finely chopped green chilies, red chilli powder, and lemon juice to the mixture.
*Slowly add some water and keep stirring to avoid forming lumps. Add some more water if the batter is very thick.
*Add salt as per taste. Add finely chopped coriander and garam masala.
*Now heat up the pan, pour oil, and add mustard seeds and ajwain to it.
*Pour the batter into the pan, keep stirring to avoid lumps, and cook it on a medium flame for 7-8 mins.
*Turn off the stove and place the mixture in a tray/plate and flatten it by making a thick layer.
*Let it rest for a while and then cut it into small square pieces.
*Heat up the pan, add oil, and spread some white sesame seeds on it.
*Place all pieces on the pan, turn as soon as the color changes to golden. Do the same on the other side.
*Your  kurkurit kothimbir vadi is ready. Serve it with green coriander chutney.

When are you trying this recipe?

