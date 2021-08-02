Make crispy Maharashtrian kothimbir vadi with this easy recipe

Kothimbir Vadi is the perfect Maharashtrian tea-time snack for rainy days. However, if you are health conscious and do not prefer food that is deep-fried and oily, we have a solution for your cravings.

Chef Meghna Kamdar gave a healthy twist to this Maharashtrian savoury dish and shared a recipe on her Instagram page with the caption, “And this is my version of Kothimbir Vadi – not deep-fried but shallow fried and still crispy.”

This no-fry kothimbir vadi is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Check out the recipe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna’s Food Magic (@meghnasfoodmagic)

Ingredients

1 cup – Gram flour (besan)

2 tbsp – Roasted crushed peanuts

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

3-4 – Green chilies, finely chopped

Red chilli powder (optional)

½ – Lemon

1 cup – Water

1 cup – Coriander, finely chopped

½ tsp – Garam masala

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

3 tsp – Oil

Asafoetida powder (optional)

Ginger and garlic, grated (optional)

1tsp – Ajwain (optional)

Salt

Also Read | Bored of upma? Take a break with this Maharashtrian treat

Method

*Take a mixing bowl and add gram flour (besan) to it.

*Add 2 roasted crushed peanuts, a pinch of asafoetida powder, and turmeric powder to it.

*Add some grated ginger and garlic, finely chopped green chilies, red chilli powder, and lemon juice to the mixture.

*Slowly add some water and keep stirring to avoid forming lumps. Add some more water if the batter is very thick.

*Add salt as per taste. Add finely chopped coriander and garam masala.

*Now heat up the pan, pour oil, and add mustard seeds and ajwain to it.

*Pour the batter into the pan, keep stirring to avoid lumps, and cook it on a medium flame for 7-8 mins.

*Turn off the stove and place the mixture in a tray/plate and flatten it by making a thick layer.

*Let it rest for a while and then cut it into small square pieces.

*Heat up the pan, add oil, and spread some white sesame seeds on it.

*Place all pieces on the pan, turn as soon as the color changes to golden. Do the same on the other side.

*Your kurkurit kothimbir vadi is ready. Serve it with green coriander chutney.

When are you trying this recipe?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle