Monday, May 17, 2021
Make mouthwatering gulab jamun malpuas with this recipe

New Delhi
May 17, 2021 8:00:19 pm
gulab jamun malpuaMake delicious gulab jamun malpuas at home. (Source: sanjeevkapoor/Instagram)

Malpuas dipped in sugar syrup is mouthwatering, no doubt, but an even better sweet treat would be malpuas with the taste of gulab jamun. Wondering how that can happen? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor just shared an easy recipe for making this indulgent dessert.

“A fusion version of our favourite malpua with some gulab jamuns to twist the tale,” the chef wrote on Instagram. All you need to make this dish are some big gulab jamuns, apart from ingredients that are usually available in any Indian household. Take a look:

Ingredients

4 – Gulab jamuns, large
1½ cups – Refined flour (maida)
4 tbsp – Castor sugar
½ tsp – Green cardamom powder
8-10 – Saffron strands, soaked
A pinch of salt
1½ cups – Milk
A pinch of baking powder
Oil for deep frying
Gulab jamuns syrup for drizzling
8-10 – Pistachios, blanched and slivered

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

Method

*In a large bowl, add gulab jamuns and crush using a fork. Add refined flour, sugar, green cardamom powder, soaked saffron, salt and milk. Whisk well.

*Add a pinch of baking powder and mix well.

*Heat oil in a kadai, drop portions of the prepared batter to form a disc. Deep fry on medium heat till golden brown and crisp. Drain on a plate.

*Place a few malpuas on the serving plate, drizzle sugar syrup and sprinkle pistachios on top. Apply silver vark and serve.

We can’t wait to try gulab jamun malpuas; what about you?

