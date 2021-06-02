Healthy recipe: Would you like to try this sugar-free version of Nutella?

Chocolate and hazelnut spreads have satiated our hearts and taste buds for the longest time. Chocolate spreads are not only delectable but also tend to calm our minds and reduce stress levels. Across the world, they are consumed with bread, waffles, fruits, shakes, smoothies, pancakes, and ice creams. For some, it is a breakfast essential, and for those who come crawling to the kitchen for a midnight grub, this healthy jar of wholesome cocoa shall not disappoint.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently shared a healthy alternative for the not-so-healthy Nutella spread.

In an Instagram post, she informed that Nutella contains ingredients such as palm oil, soya lecithin, emulsifiers, and copious amounts of sugar which are known to cause inflammation and other health problems.

She calls this jar of goodness ‘healthy Nutella’. The spread contains wholesome home ingredients that are rich in nutritional value and free of any synthetic colour, unhealthy fats, solids, emulsifiers, or preservatives.

Ingredients

*Hazelnut- 1cup

*Unsweetened cocoa powder – 3 tbsp

*Dates – 6 medium

*Almond milk – ¾ cup

*Vanilla extract – ½ tsp

*Coconut oil – 2 tbsp

*Maple syrup -2 tbsp

*Salt – a pinch.

Method

*First, blend toasted hazelnuts till they turn buttery.

*Add rest of the ingredients

*All ingredients must be churned thoroughly in a mixer grinder until a desirable smoothness is achieved.

