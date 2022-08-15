On India’s 75th Independence Day, let’s make healthier and better food choices

The freedom of using good ingredients starts in your home. Next time, when you pick that pack of chips or a bottle of sauce, do read the labels. We are often fooled by the nutritional information on so-called healthy snacks, when the unhealthy ingredients are never highlighted.

The fact is that no matter how healthy a packaged bread may seem, it is full of preservatives, bread improvers, and raising agents. It is never a healthy option for someone who is already struggling with various food allergies.

This Independence Day, I decided to make a sourdough focaccia with 55 per cent oats and added colours with all-natural ingredients. Refer to the video attached.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, I also want to share some healthy substitutes with you instead of just a recipe. I believe this will help you choose your ingredients wisely.

Making healthy swaps for everyday foods and beverages can be simple and delicious. Additionally, reducing your intake of calorie-rich, nutrient deficient items by choosing more whole foods can significantly improve your overall health. Try some of the tasty alternatives listed here when you crave snacks or for prepping your next meal.

Hope you will exercise your freedom to choose ingredients that help you boost your health. Happy Independence Day.

Freedom from With Commercial yeast wild yeast (sourdough starter) Packaged chips fruits, veggies, and popcorns (popped millets) Green food colour matcha green tea powder, spinach puree, moringa, etc Orange food colour raw turmeric steamed and pureed, pure turmeric powder Processed mayonnaise hung curd, hummus, greek yogurt Candies almonds, raisins, chocolate trail mix Soda kombucha Packaged muesli home-made granola, gluten-free panjeeri Milk chocolate dark chocolate White sugar pal jaggery, dates, coconut sugar, rock sugar Sandwich spread and pizza sauce Vegetable sauces, sunflower seeds dip

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups)

