On India’s 75th Independence Day, let’s make healthier and better food choices

August 15, 2022 3:50:54 pm
The freedom of using good ingredients starts in your home. Next time, when you pick that pack of chips or a bottle of sauce, do read the labels. We are often fooled by the nutritional information on so-called healthy snacks, when the unhealthy ingredients are never highlighted.
The fact is that no matter how healthy a packaged bread may seem, it is full of preservatives, bread improvers, and raising agents. It is never a healthy option for someone who is already struggling with various food allergies.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
This Independence Day, I decided to make a sourdough focaccia with 55 per cent oats and added colours with all-natural ingredients. Refer to the video attached.
View this post on Instagram
On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, I also want to share some healthy substitutes with you instead of just a recipe. I believe this will help you choose your ingredients wisely.
Making healthy swaps for everyday foods and beverages can be simple and delicious. Additionally, reducing your intake of calorie-rich, nutrient deficient items by choosing more whole foods can significantly improve your overall health. Try some of the tasty alternatives listed here when you crave snacks or for prepping your next meal.
Hope you will exercise your freedom to choose ingredients that help you boost your health. Happy Independence Day.
|Freedom from
|With
|Commercial yeast
|wild yeast (sourdough starter)
|Packaged chips
|fruits, veggies, and popcorns (popped millets)
|Green food colour
|matcha green tea powder, spinach puree, moringa, etc
|Orange food colour
|raw turmeric steamed and pureed, pure turmeric powder
|Processed mayonnaise
|hung curd, hummus, greek yogurt
|Candies
|almonds, raisins, chocolate trail mix
|Soda
|kombucha
|Packaged muesli
|home-made granola, gluten-free panjeeri
|Milk chocolate
|dark chocolate
|White sugar
|pal jaggery, dates, coconut sugar, rock sugar
|Sandwich spread and pizza sauce
|Vegetable sauces, sunflower seeds dip
(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups)
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Latest News
Punjab: Body of woman swept away by flash flood in Mohali district recovered, husband missing
On India’s 75th Independence Day, let’s make healthier and better food choices
For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan
Underperforming players, faulty recruitment, loathed ownership: Erik Ten Hag discovers Manchester United mess
Karan Johar pens beautiful birthday note for Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji: ‘Feel protective about you as much as I do for my twins’
On I-Day, Adityanath says will continue to provide honest and sensitive govt
I-Day: Punjab CM promises to open more medical colleges, schools to prevent immigration of state’s youths
India@75: She was India’s first test test-tube baby. Kanupriya Agarwal, 45, now champions IVF
Ian Chappell retires from commentary after 45 years
Rocket Boys Season 2 teaser focuses on Pokhran test, Indira Gandhi and a young APJ Abdul Kalam. Watch
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let’s talk jobs, price rise
Independence Day 2022: Anand Mahindra shares heartening photo of elderly couple hoisting the national flag