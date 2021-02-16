Would you like to try this delicious mutton burger for lunch today?

If you are craving burgers, how about making juicy, yummy burger at home instead of ordering in? And if you are looking for a recipe, here is one by none other than celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, for making the perfect burger, that too with mutton.

How about trying this recipe?

Ingredients

3 cups – Mutton mince

4 – Burger buns

16-20 cloves – Garlic

2 inches – Ginger roughly chopped

24-28 – Fresh coriander sprigs

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

4 tbsp – Butter

4 tbsp – Oil

2 – Medium onions

Romaine lettuce leaves as required

4 – Cheddar cheese slices

Mayonnaise for drizzling

English mustard for drizzling

Tomato ketchup for drizzling

4 – Emmental cheese slices

Potato wedges to serve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

Method

*Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

*Blend together mutton mince, garlic, ginger, coriander leaves, salt and pepper powder to a fine paste. Transfer into a bowl, add butter and mix well.

*Heat oil in a non-stick pan.

*Dampen your palms with some water. Divide the mixture into 8 equal portions, shape them into round balls and then pat them into slightly thin patties. Cut onions into slightly thick slices.

*For each burger, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a non-stick pan, place a few onion slices in it on one side of the pan and sprinkle salt and pepper powder over them and cook.

*Place one patty on the other side of the pan and cook on high heat for 3-4 minutes, pressing occasionally so that the patty does not lose its shape. Turn over the onion slices as well as the patty and let them cook similarly on the other side too. Cook another patty similarly.

*Place only the patties on a baking tray, keep the tray in the preheated oven and bake for 5 minutes.

*Remove caramelised onions from the pan and set aside.

*Slice a burger bun horizontally into three equal slices. Heat a non-stick tawa, place the bun slices on it. Apply butter on both the sides and toast, turning sides, till crisp. Remove from the tawa and keep them on the table top.

*Place one cheddar cheese slice on a base part of the bun, top with some torn lettuce and caramelised onion slices. Drizzle some mayonnaise, English mustard and tomato ketchup. Place 1 patty on it and top with some more torn lettuce.

*Place the middle slice of the bun over. Place 1 slice of emmental cheese slice on the remaining patty while it is still hot so that it melts slightly and sticks to the patty. Put some more torn lettuce and caramelised onion slices on the middle slice of the bun and drizzle some mayonnaise, English mustard and tomato ketchup on top. Place the second patty topped with the cheese slice over and cover with the top part of the bun.

*Make the remaining burgers similarly. Place each burger on a serving platter and piece a knife through the centre of the entire burger. Keep some potato wedges on the side and serve immediately.