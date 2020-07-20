Make cinnamon rolls at home with this easy recipe

Close up of a group of mini cinnamon rolls with icing in a plastic container. (Photo: Getty) Close up of a group of mini cinnamon rolls with icing in a plastic container. (Photo: Getty)

We know you miss your dose of gooey cinnamon rolls after a long, tiring day. Cinnamon rolls, also known as cinnamon swirl, are popular in Northern Europe. Known by several other names, it is called korvapuusti in Finland. If you are looking for a cheat breakfast meal or even a breakfast option to start your day on a special note, you are at the right place.

Check out this easy recipe which does not even require an oven, and can also be enjoyed by vegetarians!

Ingredients

For the dough

1 cup – Milk (lukewarm)

3.5 cups – All-purpose flour

¼ tsp – Salt

5 tbsp – Sugar

½ cup – Brown sugar

2 tbsp – Cinnamon powder

¼ cup – Butter (melted)

2.5 tsp – Instant yeast

Oil for spreading/spraying on bowl for filling

2 tbsp – Softened butter

For the icing

1 cup – Sugar (powdered)

2-3 tbsp – Milk

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

2 tbsp – Softened butter (optional)

Steps

*Take lukewarm milk in a glass and add yeast and sugar to it. Meanwhile, take 3.5 cups of all-purpose flour and add some salt to it.

*Add the yeast mix to the flour and mix. Now add ½ cup melted butter and knead to form a smooth dough.

*Now drizzle some oil on the dough and cover with a damp muslin cloth. Keep it aside for an hour or until the dough doubles up in size.

*Now make small dough balls and roll it into square sheets using a rolling pin. Apply softened butter on the sheets and sprinkle brown sugar and cinnamon powder generously. Now carefully fold it so it looks like a Swiss roll.

*Take a baking dish and place all the rolls on it. Once again cover it with a damp muslin cloth for 30 minutes. Also make a mixture of melted butter and milk and apply it on the cinnamon rolls for a glazed effect.

*Now take the baking dish and place it in the idli cooker for half an hour. If you’re baking in an oven, then the oven should be at 180 degrees Celsius and you must bake it for 25 minutes.

*Now de-mould it and let it stay in room temperature for a while. Until then, prepare sugar glaze by mixing powdered sugar, milk and vanilla extract. Keep mixing until you get a thick consistency and pour it on the cinnamon rolls

We hope you will try this recipe!

