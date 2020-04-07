Here’s how you can bake a cake in a mug in less than two minutes

Would you like to try this super easy recipe? (Photo: Getty) Would you like to try this super easy recipe? (Photo: Getty)

Social media is proof that people are busy rekindling their love for baking. From Alia Bhatt baking a banana cake to Mira Kapoor making a marble cake, everyone is smitten by the idea. Of course, it comes to your rescue when you are craving something sweet. Also, if you are looking for easy recipes, we have a list of healthy dishes which will take only 15 minutes tops to cook; check them out here.

Here we have a super simple recipe for baking a cake in a coffee mug to satisfy your craving in no time. Scroll down to know more.

Ingredients

2 tbsp – All-purpose flour or maida

A pinch of baking soda

2 tbsp – Unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tbsp – Milk

1/2 tsp – Vanilla extract

2 tbsp – Vegetable oil

A pinch of salt

2 tbsp – White sugar

Steps

*In a medium-sized bowl, mix all the dry ingredients (maida, unsweetened cocoa powder) along with sugar and a pinch of salt.

*Now, in a microwave-safe cup, mix all the wet ingredients (milk, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract).

*To the wet ingredients, mix all the dry ingredients and whisk it in until it becomes a thick batter.

*When placing the microwave cup in the microwave, do not forget to place a paper towel below the mug (the cake could spill out of the cup a little while getting baked).

*Turn on the microwave for 70 seconds or more. After 70 seconds, place a toothpick to see if it is cooked. If it comes out clean, it is time to garnish with roughly-chopped chocolate pieces and dive right into it!

What are you baking this quarantine?

