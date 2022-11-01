This delicious chocolate cake will be ready in six minutes

A delicious eggless chocolate cake in just six minutes? Yes, you read that right. And if you are wondering how, we have the perfect recipe that will satiate your sugar cravings in a jiffy! After all, you can never get enough of chocolate and cakes, isn’t it?

Shivesh Bhatia, a popular food blogger, shared an interesting re on his Instagram page. “I made it on the heating mode in the microwave, that you use for re-heating your food. So, you don’t need to use the convection mode or set a particular temperature or even pre heat. It’s as simple as it gets!” he wrote in the caption.

Check out his reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivesh Bhatia (@shivesh17)

Ingredients:

🍫⅓ cup cocoa powder

🍫⅓ cup hot water

🍫1 tsp coffee powder

🍫¾ cup caster sugar

🍫⅓ cup vegetable oil

🍫½ cup yogurt

🍫¾ cup flour

🍫½ tsp baking powder

🍫 ¼ tsp baking soda

Mix all the ingredients together and simply microwave!

For the glaze, melt ½ cup chocolate with 1 tablespoon of oil or butter if you’d like.

Some of his followers commented with their approval of the recipe. “I have made it earlier and that too in cooker and seriously it was damn tasty,” wrote one person, while another asked: “Can it be baked in the oven?”

So, the next time you crave for a scrumptious chocolate cake, just don your chef’s hat and whip up his delicious recipe in the kitchen. Happy baking!

However, if you are a diabetic, you may want to restrict your consumption of chocolates. “If the patient is following a healthy, well-balanced diet according to their diabetic condition, then we could advise them to have one ounce (20-30 gms) of dark chocolate per day. But if the person is already eating unhealthy, then I recommend they avoid it altogether. I would advise them to consume dark chocolate that is low on sugar, calories and saturated fat,” Dr Anam Golandaz, clinical dietician at the Masina Hospital, Mumbai, had told indianexpress.com earlier.

“When it comes to quantity, healthy people, meaning those who are not suffering from other conditions, can have 30-60 gm of dark chocolate per day. If it’s milk chocolate, the amount is 10-15 gms per day,” she had shared.

