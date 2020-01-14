Makar Sankranti: Traditional foods made across the country on this day

Just like any Indian festival, food plays a major role in Makar Sankranti festivities as well. (Source: File Photo) Just like any Indian festival, food plays a major role in Makar Sankranti festivities as well. (Source: File Photo)

Makar Sankranti, which follows Lohri celebrations, marks the onset of summers. It is among the few Hindu festivals celebrated according to the solar calendar, since most other festivals follow the lunar calendar. Astrologically, Sankranti refers to the movement of the sun into Makar or the Capricorn zodiac sign. The harvest season is also very important for an agricultural country like India. This is why Makar Sankranti is celebrated across the country with several local and regional traditions. And just like any Indian festival, food plays a major role in Makar Sankranti festivities as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bihar_se_hai © (@bihar_se_hai) on Jan 13, 2019 at 9:14pm PST

ALSO READ | Makar Sankranti 2020: Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and other details

Here are some of the traditional foods made across the country on this day.

Til Gud laddoo

This is the most prominent item made on Makar Sankranti. It is made of jaggery and sesame seeds, although the specific recipe differs across cultures. It is believed that sesame helps in keeping the body warm.

Dahi Chura

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.debashri (@hashtag_charisma) on Jun 12, 2019 at 11:40pm PDT

Popular in east India, chura, chiwda or flattened rice mixed with dahi or curd is prepared during the festival. On the day of Makar Sankranti, people commence their daybreak with Dahi Chura and jaggery or sugar.

ALSO READ | Makar Sankranti 2020: Enjoy the festivities with these delectable delights

Khichdi

Curd, pakoda, baigan bhajiya, pickle are some of the things that go well as a side dish. (Source: File Photo) Curd, pakoda, baigan bhajiya, pickle are some of the things that go well as a side dish. (Source: File Photo)

A nutritional mixture of rice, green moong dal or any lentil mixed with green veggies is served with a generous amount of ghee on this day. Curd, pakoda, baigan bhajiya, pickle are some of the things that go well as a side-dish.

Nolen Gurer Payesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithu Majumder (@appetite_foody) on Dec 4, 2019 at 3:25am PST

Prepared by Bengalis, this is a kheer or pudding. But unlike regular kheer preparations, this is made up of rice and a special variety of date palm jaggery.

Pithe

Pithe made household in West Bengal, especially during Makar Sankranti in every is rice cake and is eaten as a crepe with sweet or salty filling inside.

Laai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIHAR LEGACY ✨ (@bihar_legacy) on Jan 29, 2019 at 5:33am PST

It is a traditional Bihari recipe made with jaggery, peanuts and puffed rice.

Puran Poli

Have you tried Puran Poli? Have you tried Puran Poli?

Gudachi Poli or Puran Poli is made by the Maharashtrian community. The process is similar to a stuffed paratha, with a filling made of a mixture of chana dal and jaggery that is cooked in ghee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by De Menthe (@dementheeatery) on Jan 13, 2020 at 10:36pm PST

Gajak

Gajak or chikki is a favourite treat for many. It is made of peanuts, sesame seeds and jaggery.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd