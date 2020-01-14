Makar Sankranti: Traditional foods made across the country on this day

Makar Sankranti, which follows Lohri celebrations, marks the onset of summers. It is among the few Hindu festivals celebrated according to the solar calendar, since most other festivals follow the lunar calendar. Astrologically, Sankranti refers to the movement of the sun into Makar or the Capricorn zodiac sign. The harvest season is also very important for an agricultural country like India. This is why Makar Sankranti is celebrated across the country with several local and regional traditions. And just like any Indian festival, food plays a major role in Makar Sankranti festivities as well.
Here are some of the traditional foods made across the country on this day.
Til Gud laddoo
This is the most prominent item made on Makar Sankranti. It is made of jaggery and sesame seeds, although the specific recipe differs across cultures. It is believed that sesame helps in keeping the body warm.
Dahi Chura
Popular in east India, chura, chiwda or flattened rice mixed with dahi or curd is prepared during the festival. On the day of Makar Sankranti, people commence their daybreak with Dahi Chura and jaggery or sugar.
Khichdi
A nutritional mixture of rice, green moong dal or any lentil mixed with green veggies is served with a generous amount of ghee on this day. Curd, pakoda, baigan bhajiya, pickle are some of the things that go well as a side-dish.
Nolen Gurer Payesh
Prepared by Bengalis, this is a kheer or pudding. But unlike regular kheer preparations, this is made up of rice and a special variety of date palm jaggery.
Pithe
Pithe made household in West Bengal, especially during Makar Sankranti in every is rice cake and is eaten as a crepe with sweet or salty filling inside.
Laai
It is a traditional Bihari recipe made with jaggery, peanuts and puffed rice.
Puran Poli
Gudachi Poli or Puran Poli is made by the Maharashtrian community. The process is similar to a stuffed paratha, with a filling made of a mixture of chana dal and jaggery that is cooked in ghee.
Gajak
Gajak or chikki is a favourite treat for many. It is made of peanuts, sesame seeds and jaggery.
