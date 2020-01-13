Makar Sankranti 2020: Enjoy the festivities with these delectable delights

Usher in Makar Sankranti with these mouth-watering treats. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh) Usher in Makar Sankranti with these mouth-watering treats. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

The festival calendar looks bright and colourful as India gears up to celebrate the harvest season celebrations. Known by different names in different parts of India, Makar Sankranti is all about fun, family bonding, and much like all other festivals, food. This year, it will be celebrated on January 15 (Wednesday). From sesame delights to chickpea flavours, Makar Sankranti is the time to gorge on delicious treats.

Here we have curated some special recipes for you.

Bachka by chef and anchor Pallavi Nigam Sahay

Bachka, black chickpea fritter or chana pakoda served with green chutney. Bachka, black chickpea fritter or chana pakoda served with green chutney.

Serves: 3-4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

For the batter

1 cup – Besan or gram flour 1 cup

2/3 cup – Water or as required

2tsp – Mustard oil

1tsp – Ginger-garlic paste

1 no – Green chilli, finely chopped

2tbsp – Fresh coriander, finely chopped

1tsp – Cumin seeds

1tsp – Garam masala powder

1tsp – Turmeric powder

1tsp – Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

For Bachka

1 cup – Black chickpea or kala chana

1 no – Small onion, chopped

Method

*Soak the kala chana for four-five hours, then pressure cook it with a pinch of salt for one or two whistles.

*Drain it completely with the help of colander. Let it cool off for 15- 20 minutes.

*To prepare the besan batter, take a big bowl and add besan and salt followed by water (measuring at each step) while whisking to make a batter of medium or coating consistency.

*To temper the batter, heat mustard oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, ginger garlic paste, green chilli, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and garam masala. Sauté everything for one minute and add to the besan batter. Mix well. Check the seasoning. The bachka batter is ready.

*Add the cooled kala chana to besan batter along with chopped onions and mix well.

*Heat oil in deep frying pan. Now with the help of two spoons, add the batter in smaller quantities to the oil. Fry till golden brown.

*Drain on a tissue paper, and sprinkle some chaat masala.

Tip: Serve hot with an assortment of chutneys

Til ke Laddu by Satya Pandari, executive sous chef at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC

Sesame seeds delights are a must-have this winter. Sesame seeds delights are a must-have this winter.

Ingredients

1kg – White sesame or til

100g – Jaggery

100ml – Water

Method

*Roast the sesame seeds till golden brown.

*Make syrup with jaggery and water, and cook it till one string consistency.

*Add the til seeds to it mix it well and allow it to cool for five minutes.

*Apply some oil in your palms to form the laddu of equal size.

Khoya Gujiya by Satya Pandari, executive sous chef at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC

Make this delectable treat this Makar Sankranti. Make this delectable treat this Makar Sankranti.

Ingredients

For dough

500g – Flour

50g – Ghee

5g – Cooking soda

Sugar syrup

1kg – Sugar

400ml – Water

Filling

50g – Khoya

10g – Pistachio

2g – Cardamom powder

5 sprigs – Saffron

For frying

1000ml – Ghee

Method

*Make a dough with flour, ghee and cooking soda. Make a thick sugar syrup and keep aside. Mix khoya, chop pista, cardamom powder and saffron sprig for filling.

*Divide the dough into 40 gram each and make a flat round shape. Fill five grams of khoya filling, fold into a semi-circle and pinch the edges and make a design. Fry the folded gujiya till golden brown in the ghee.

*Once it is done, remove from the ghee and soak it in the sugar syrup.

Dahi choora gur (Flaky rice with curd and jaggery) by Pallavi Nigam Sahay

Have you tasted this wonderful dessert? Have you tasted this wonderful dessert?

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 4-5 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup – Choora (flaky rice or poha)

1 1/2 cup – Curd

1tbsp – Grated jaggery

Method

*Wash, rinse and drain the choora.

*Add to the bowl, then add curd and gur, mix well. It’s ready to eat.

