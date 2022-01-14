Makar Sankranti 2022: Make Ellu Urundai with this simple 4-ingredient recipe

Makar Sankranti is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. The joyous day marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer, warmer days. Referred to as Bihu in east India, Pongal in south India, and Uttarayan in west India, this harvest festival is celebrated with heart warming delicacies like dahi chooda, undhiyu, khichdi, and of course, til ke laddoo.

Easy to make and nutrient-rich, sesame laddoos are a guilt-free indulgence for those with a sweet tooth. This Sankranti, however, swap white sesame seeds with the black ones and try a super easy ‘Ellu Urundai’ recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor that requires just four ingredients.

“A nutrient-rich delicacy with very few ingredients, Ellu Urundai, is a must during winter!” the chef captioned the Instagram post.

ELLU URUNDAI

Ingredients

*I cup – Black sesame seeds

*1 cup – Jaggery

*¼ cup – Water

*Green cardamom powder

Method

Dry roast the black sesame seeds in a pan for 4-5 minutes. Take them out. Add jaggery to the same pan and let it dissolve. Then, add water and cook it till it has a one string consistency. Add the sesame seeds to liquid jaggery. Follow it up with a big pinch of green cardamom powder and mix it well. Lay out the mixture flat on a plate. Then, take grease your palms with some ghee and roll the sesame mixture into small balls while it is still warm.

