Makar Sankranti 2021: Usher in the festive cheer with these delectable treats

The harvest festival of Makar Sankranti is here and it is time to indulge in sweet delicacies. One of the first major festivals of the year along with Lohri, it is known by different names in different parts of the country. Dedicated to the Sun God, the festival is celebrated with colourful decorations, music, kite flying, bonfires, and feasts with family and friends.

So are you all set to celebrate the day? Count on these easy recipes from popular chefs that will surely brighten up your day.

Puran Poli with Katachi Amti by executive chef Amit Kocharekar-The Resort Mumbai

Puran poli is a must-have on Makar Sankranti.

For Puran Poli

500g – Chana dal

500g – Jaggery

15g – Cardamom powder

10g – Nutmeg powder

500g – Refined flour

60g – Oil

Around 120 to 150 ml water

Method

*Soak the dal for two to three hours. Strain, but keep the water for Amti.

*Cook the dal and add grated jaggery, cardamom and nutmeg powder. This is called Puran.

*Knead the dough with water and oil and keep it aside. This is called Poli.

*Make small balls of the dough, roll it and stuff with Puran. Roll it again, and then cook on both sides. Apply ghee on top and serve.

For Amti

Would you make this tasty recipe?

1 cup – Chana dal

3 cups – Dal water

3 – Cloves

2 – Black pepper

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

1 tsp – Cumin

2 – Bay leaves

6 – Curry leaves

15g – Jaggery

1 tsp – Tamarind paste

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tbsp – Goda masala

1 tsp – Coriander powder

1 tsp – Hing

Method

*Take the leftover water from boiled chana dal (from Puran Poli recipe)

*Add red chilli powder, coriander powder, goda masala, bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves and mix well. Add cooked chana dal.

*Boil it well. Then add roasted golden-brown coconut, tamarind pulp, jaggery in dal and cook for 15 to 20 minutes.

*Make the tadka with oil, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, hing, curry leaves and pour it in the amti.

*Garnish with coriander.

Akrot Stuffed Shahi Tukda by chef Neha Deepak Shah

Would you like to have Akrot-stuffed Shahi Tukda?

Ingredients

3-4- Bread slices, corners removed

For the filling

1 cup – Roasted California walnuts

2 tbsp – Ghee

½ cup – Khoya

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

2 sp – Rose water

Dried rose petals

¼-½ cup – Sugar (adjust according to taste)

For instant Rabri

½ tin – Amul mithai mate

1 cup – Milk

Sugar

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

A few saffron strands dissolved in water

2 tsp – Milk powder

For garnish

Dried rose petals

California walnuts

Pistachios

Silver leaf

Method

*Grind roasted walnuts coarsely. You can crush them too.

*Heat ghee in a pan and add the ground walnuts. Roast them lightly on medium flame with constant stirring.

*Crumble the mava and mix well with walnuts. Cook until the mixture turns crumbly.

*Add cardamom powder and rose water and cook for another few minutes.

*Mix in the dried rose petals, remove from flame and keep it aside to cool.

*For instant rabri, heat Mithai Mate in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add the milk and keep cooking and stirring on medium flame.

*Add the saffron water, cardamom powder and milk powder. Cook for a few minutes and then remove from flame and keep it aside.

*To make the rolls, flatten and roll out the bread slices using a rolling pin.

*Now, mix the sugar into the prepared filling and place the crumbly mixture onto the centre of a slice.

*Apply some water onto the edges of the bread, roll tightly and seal them. Repeat with other slices.

*Mix the prepared rabri and place it on medium flame to warm it up.

*Meanwhile, heat ghee in a pan and slightly toast the rolls from all sides.

*Divide each toasted roll into two.

*Now, pour some rabri onto a flat dish and place the rolls. Pour some more rabri over them.

*Garnish with walnuts, pistachios, silver leaf and dried rose petals.

*Serve immediately.

Walnut Coconut Ladoo by Hemasri Subramanian

Relish these lovely laddoos.

Ingredients

1 cup – California walnuts

1½ cups – Ggrated coconut

1/4 cup – Brown sugar

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

¼ cup – Milk

1 tsp – Ghee

Method

*Add walnuts to a mixer jar. Pulse a few times and keep the coarse mixture aside.

*To a pan, add ghee and then add freshly grated coconut.

*Sauté the grated coconut for about 2-3 minutes.

*Add the ground walnut mixture to the pan.

*Sauté for a few minutes then add the cardamom powder, brown sugar and mix everything well.

*Let the sugar dissolve fully and then pour the milk.

*Keep stirring until this mixture becomes a nice sticky mass.

*Let it cool down a bit and roll the laddoos. Keep them aside.

*Take ½ cup of freshly grated coconut and spread it across a plate.

*Roll the prepared ladoos in grated coconut and serve.

California Walnuts Matra Chaat by chef Varun Inamdar

Have this tasty snack.

Ingredients

1 cup – Dried white/green peas

Dry spice mix:

1 tsp – Salt

1 tsp – Black salt

¼ tsp – Black pepper

1 tbsp – Cumin seed, roasted

1 tbsp – Coriander seeds

Topping

¼ cup – Onions, finely chopped

¼ – Tomatoes, finely chopped

2-3 – Green chilies

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

¼ cup – California walnuts, chopped roughly

Method

*Wash and soak peas in three cups of water overnight.

*Pressure cook till soft and mushy yet retains its shape.

*Add half a cup of hot water. Keep aside.

*Mix all spices together and grind into a coarse powder. Keep aside in the serving cup.

*Take some boiled peas, stir in some dry spice mix.

*Top with onions, tomatoes, chilies, lemon juice and walnuts.

*Serve warm.

Which one would you try?

