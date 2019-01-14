Makar Sankranti 2019: Try out these delicious sweet recipes this festive season

Makar Sankranti is the first Hindu festival of the year that is celebrated in India in the month of January or December. Known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Bihu in Assam, this festival celebrates the harvest season. So naturally, food is an integral part of the celebrations.

People enjoy the day by lighting a bonfire and singing and dancing on traditional folk songs. They prepare various delicacies – from sesame and jaggery sweet treats to pithas – and mark the onset of spring with these wintery delights.

To make it a special day for your friends and family, we have curated some dessert recipes that you can make and share with your loved ones.

Maple Anjeer Kheer

By Chef Manish Mehrotra, Indian Accent

Ingredient

2 litre – Full fat milk

120g – Gobindo Bhog Rice

100 ml – Pure maple syrup

100g – Dried figs

25g – Pistachio

Method

* Soak the rice and dried figs in water (separately) for about 20 mins. Drain the water from the figs after 20 mins and chop them roughly.

* Heat milk in a heavy bottom pan, after a boil, reduce the heat and simmer till milk is reduced to half the original volume.

* Add the soaked rice, after draining the water and cook on low heat till rice is cooked well and the mix thickens.

* Cook for further 15 mins on low heat till the kheer is thick and creamy.

* Set aside to cool. Once cool add the pure maple syrup and mix well, add the chopped figs.

* Garnish with chopped pistachios before serving.

Maple Makhana Chikki

By Chef Manish Mehrotra, Indian Accent

Ingredient

2 tbsp – toasted Makhana (Foxnut)

330 ml – pure maple syrup

1 tbsp – toasted Almond flakes

1 tbsp – toasted Sesame

1 tbsp – toasted Coconut flakes

Method

* Heat pure maple syrup to a thick syrup stage.

* Toss all the dry ingredients in the syrup.

* Let the mixture set on a silpat or a stainless steel tray, covered with parchment paper or lightly greased with oil.

* Store in an airtight container for longer shelf life.

Anjeer Badamka Murabba

By Chef Kunal Kapur

Ingredient

500g – Anjeer (dried figs)

3 tbsp – Organic honey

1 – Star anise

1 tbsp – Fennel seeds

12 – Peppercorns

1 – Cinnamon

1 and 1/2 cup – Almonds peeled and roasted

Method

* Wash the anjeer under running water.

* Soak the anjeer in 500ml of water for an hour.

* Now without draining any water, boil the soaked anjeer on low flame. Add all the spices.

* Keep boiling it till it starts to get mushy. Now with the back of a spoon mash up the anjeer. Mix it thoroughly.

* Add honey and almonds and cook till it becomes a bit jammy.

* Remove and cool completely. Fill in cleaned jars and refrigerate.

Almond and Amaranth Ladoos

By Chef Manish Mehrotra, Indian Accent

Ingredient

50g – Popped amaranth seeds

50ml – Jaggery melted

30g – Almond slivers (unpeeled)

Method

* Add popped amaranth seeds, almond slivers and melted jaggery in a bowl.

* Mix well. Make small firm balls from the mixture.