Thursday, September 16, 2021
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals the weirdest food combo she has ever tried

"It was like sweet and sour chicken," Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said

September 16, 2021 8:00:26 pm
maitreyi ramakrishnanMaitreyi Ramakrishnan said she ensures there is no wastage of food. (Source: maitreyiramakrishnan/Instagram)

Never Have I Ever actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan may not be great at cooking but she is definitely an adventurous eater, she revealed in an interview recently.

Speaking to People, the 19-year-old actor said she once tried a “weird combination of popcorn chicken twirled with cotton candy”. “It was like sweet and sour chicken,” she was quoted as saying.

Maitreyi also went on to talk about her own little experiment — a blueberry and cabbage sandwich — which she made as a seven-year-old. The actor admitted it tasted “bad”, but her father ate it. “It didn’t go to waste!” she said.

The actor also shared that her other family members were cooking enthusiasts including her brother, mother and grandmother.

She went on to share her thoughts on food insecurity. “I don’t think people realise how big of a problem food insecurity is because most of us are privileged enough to not worry about where your next meal is gonna come from, or how to get your next meal.” She recalled how her mother would always tell her as a kid, “Make sure you eat everything because there’s kids out there that don’t get food.”

She added, “It is true and it is something that has translated into who I am now because I’m all about making sure there’s no food waste and getting people food.

“I love buying food for my friends and buying food for people because there’s just such a sense of community around that. So it really saddens me, especially when I find out that kids aren’t able to have that.”

