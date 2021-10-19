Is the maida you use adulterated? Here’s how you can find out

There is always a risk of your kitchen ingredients being adulterated. For instance, the maida or rice flour you use at home may look pure but there are chances of it being adulterated. So, why not test it before consumption?

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) pointed out in a tweet that maida can be adulterated with boric acid, a weakly acidic hydrate of boric oxide.

FSSAI recommended the following test to check adulteration in maida:

*Take 1 gm of maida in a test tube.

*Add 5 ml of water to it.

*Shake the contents in the test tube.

*Now add a few drops of concentrated HCL (Hydrochloric acid).

*Dip a turmeric paper strip to the solution.

*No colour change will be observed on the turmeric paper if the maida is unadulterated. However, it will turn red if the maida is adulterated.

Watch:

How about trying this test?

Also Read | Simple tips to identify adulterated and fake food items

Here are some other adulteration tests that you can do at home:

*Test for oil adulteration

*Test for colour adulteration in green peas

*Test for chilli powder adulteration

*Test for turmeric adulteration

*Test for black pepper adulteration

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!