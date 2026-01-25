‘Mai Joey ki tarah hoon, apna khana share nahi karti,’ admits Ananya Panday; psychologist decodes behaviour

Ananya Panday says she is just like F.R.I.E.N.D.S character Joey when it comes to sharing food (Images: Instagram/Ananya Pandey, Friends)

Sharing food may seem natural for some, but for Ananya Panday, it’s a strict no-go. During an interview with Curly Tales, she candidly admitted, “I’m like Joey, I don’t share my food,” referring to Matt LeBlanc’s popular character Joey Tribbiani from the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, in which his signature catchphrase was “Joey doesn’t share food.

What does this behaviour indicate?

Dr Anitha Chandra, consultant – psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, tells indianexpress.com that it is a clear example of how strongly the media can influence self-image and behaviour. “People often use familiar characters to explain their own habits. This comparison can make a personal trait feel normal, accepted, or even funny. Media characters can also permit people to hold certain boundaries without guilt,” the psychiatrist explains. Over time, she cautions, repeated exposure to such characters can shape how people see themselves and how they act in daily life.