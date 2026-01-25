‘Mai Joey ki tarah hoon, apna khana share nahi karti,’ admits Ananya Panday; psychologist decodes behaviour

Ananya Panday also admitted that she is a bit dominating when it comes to ordering food in groups.

ananya pandayAnanya Panday says she is just like F.R.I.E.N.D.S character Joey when it comes to sharing food (Images: Instagram/Ananya Pandey, Friends)

Sharing food may seem natural for some, but for Ananya Panday, it’s a strict no-go. During an interview with Curly Tales, she candidly admitted, “I’m like Joey, I don’t share my food,” referring to Matt LeBlanc’s popular character Joey Tribbiani from the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, in which his signature catchphrase was “Joey doesn’t share food.

What does this behaviour indicate?

Dr Anitha Chandra, consultant – psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, tells indianexpress.com that it is a clear example of how strongly the media can influence self-image and behaviour. “People often use familiar characters to explain their own habits. This comparison can make a personal trait feel normal, accepted, or even funny. Media characters can also permit people to hold certain boundaries without guilt,” the psychiatrist explains. Over time, she cautions, repeated exposure to such characters can shape how people see themselves and how they act in daily life.

ananya panday Kartik Aaryan revealed that Ananya usually is more dominating when it comes to ordering food (Images: Instagram/Ananya Pandey)

“Meri marzi chal nahi pati hai. Lekin ye apni bahut marzi chalati hai”

As the conversation progressed, Kartik Aryan gave his honest opinion on who’s more dominant, among the two of them, when it comes to choices at the table. “Meri marzi chal nahi pati hai. Lekin ye apni bahut marzi chalati hai.” (I can’t take decisions; only her choice dictates)

Recalling one such incident, the Chandu Champion actor said, “Isko burger khana tha to dono ne burger khaya.” (Just because she wanted to have a burger, we had a burger). Ananya chimed in, “Mujhe coffee chaiye thi to sabko coffee mil gayi.” But when it came to a croissant, a small tiff arose. Kartik said: “Lekin croissant kaha gaya jo maine order kara tha?” Ananya explained, “I ordered two but they had only one left.” Kartik teased, “To wo hi khayegi na.” (of course, she’d eat the onlhy available croissant).

Also Read | ‘Burger from outside and salad from inside’: Psychologist explains why clean version of junk food gives satisfaction to many, including Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday

While these anecdotes are funny, they reflect deeper patterns. According to Dr  Chandra, Ananya’s two behaviours are interrelated. Rigidity around food can also spill into social settings. Kartik’s croissant story is a small example of negotiating choices. “When someone insists on choosing food or orders on behalf of others, it can reflect a need for control, often stemming from anxiety or discomfort with uncertainty. It doesn’t always mean they want to dominate—it can show difficulty in letting go or trusting group decisions.”

In short, Ananya’s self-professed “Joey-like” streak isn’t just a quirky personality trait—it’s a combination of personal comfort, learned habits, and the subtle influence of media shaping how we express boundaries at the table.

 

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

