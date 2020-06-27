Here’s why you should have this Maharashtrian favourite sabudana vada

Women should have sabudana vada, suggests Rujuta Diwekar. Find out why. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/designed by Gargi Singh) Women should have sabudana vada, suggests Rujuta Diwekar. Find out why. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/designed by Gargi Singh)

Who doesn’t like a crispy, fried and tasty tea-time snack? And what if we tell you it is also good for your health, especially managing your hormonal issues? Made of potatoes, peanut powder, sago and herbs, sabudana vada is a favourite appetiser from Maharashtra. The vadas are also a popular vrat or fasting food. But to top it all, what if we tell you they are good and wholesome for health too? Sharing how the humble sabudana vada can help women facing hormonal issues including hot flushes, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a post recently.

“Know that when they told you that sabudana is all empty calories, they lied. Sabudana, with jeera, kadipatta, mirchi, namak, peanut powder and coconut chutney is the stuff that happiness is made of. Which is why traditionally it also qualifies as a fasting food. It promotes hormonal balance in women.

Especially helpful in case of – 1. Hot flushes 2. Excessive bleeding that goes on for days together 3. High testosterone levels,” she captioned the post.

She also advised that women over 40 should definitely make sabudana vada for themselves as it is an “act of liberation, courage and finally coming of age”.

Why sabudana?

Made of gluten-free ingredients, the vada is famous for providing instant energy besides tackling other health concerns. Taking a cue from Diwekar, here are other reasons why you should have sabudana in your diet.

*Anybody can have sabudana as it is both gluten-free and non-allergic.

*Known to be a good source of fibre, sabudana promotes healthy gut bacteria that helps prevent digestive disorders including bloating, gas and constipation.

*It is an instant energy uplifter.

*Sabudana is known to keep blood pressure in check and in control owing to the presence of potassium that is known to promote healthy blood flow and thereby boost cardiovascular activity.

*A rich protein source. sabudana helps build muscle strength in the body and repairs the damaged tissues in the body. Calcium, iron and vitamin K in tapioca help one stay fatigue-free even after rigorous activities.

*As a rich source of calcium, magnesium and iron, sabudana helps improve bone strength and density which is needed to prevent issues like arthritis and osteoporosis.

*However, keep in mind that sabudana is also a rich source of carbohydrates which could lead to weight gain.

How to make sabudana vada

Ingredients

1 cup – Sabudana

1 cup – Water for soaking

1/4 tsp – Salt or rock salt

4-5 no – Green chillies

1tsp – Cumin seeds

2 no – Medium-sized potatoes

1/2 cup – Roasted peanuts

1-2tbsp – Finely chopped coriander leaves

Oil for frying

Method

*First wash sabudana with clean water 2-3 times. Soak it in the water overnight. The water level should be just an inch above the sabudana. Too much water will make the sabudana soggy and too less will not help in soaking it well. Different varieties of sabudana will need a little less or more time for soaking. So soak accordingly.

*Next day, check the sabudana. You will notice that the sabudana has puffed up and has become quite soft.

*Take a pan. Ad the roasted and coarsely ground peanuts, salt or rock salt, coarsely crushed cumin seeds and green chillies and finely chopped coriander leaves. Mix everything well.

*Lastly add the boiled, peeled and mashed or grated potatoes in parts and keep mixing into the sabudana mixture. The sabudana mixture is ready!

*Take some mixture in the hands and form a medium sized ball. Now gently press it as shown in the video to form a sabudana vada. Repeat till all the vadas are formed.

*While you shape the vadas, heat oil in a kadhai for frying.

*Check if the oil is hot enough by dropping a small portion of the mixture into the oil. If it puffs up immediately that means the oil is hot enough.

Pro tip: Keep the gas flame between low and medium so that the sabudana vadas become crisp on frying.

