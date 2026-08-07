Maharashtra FDA bans non-dairy paneer: What experts want you to know

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The Maharashtra FDA (Food and Drug Administration) recently imposed a one-year ban on the manufacture and sale of “analogue” or non-dairy paneer amid public health concerns and widespread violations of food safety norms.
The order notes that offenders could face life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh, PTI reported. Notably, Maharashtra is the second state after Chhattisgarh to impose such a ban.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To understand more about non-dairy paneer, we reached out to experts.
Zamurrud Patel, chief dietitian, Gleneagles Hospital Parel, said the decision to ban analogue paneer can be seen as a positive public health move. “Analogue paneer is often made using low-quality substitutes like vegetable oils, starch, and additives instead of fresh milk. While it may look similar to real paneer, its nutritional value is much lower and, if produced unhygienically, it can pose health risks such as digestive issues, infections, or long-term harm due to adulterants,” Patel explained.
By restricting its sale, the aim is to ensure that people consume safer and more authentic food. “Fresh paneer, on the other hand, is a wholesome dairy product made directly from milk. It is rich in high-quality protein, calcium, and essential nutrients that support bone strength, muscle repair, and overall health. Unlike processed substitutes, fresh paneer is free from harmful additives when sourced from reliable vendors,” added Patel.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, mentioned that traditional paneer is a fresh cheese which is produced by adding to the milk a food-grade acid like lemon juice or vinegar. “It contains a high amount of high-quality protein, calcium and several other essential nutrients and therefore forms a valuable element of a well-balanced diet,” said Sheikh.
The protein found in milk paneer is complete and includes all of the essential amino acids, while plant-based versions might have a lower protein content or need to be fortified so that they have the same nutritional value as dairy products. “Additionally, certain processed alternatives can also contain higher levels of sodium, saturated fat, stabilisers or additives to improve taste and texture,” said Sheikh.
People should also exercise caution when eating paneer that has been purchased outside the home. “Since the texture, flavour and look of the imitation varieties are very similar to those of traditional paneer, it can be difficult to tell the two apart unless the products are properly labelled. The risk of ending up with misleading or low-quality products can be reduced by buying from well-known brands and from reputable food establishments,” said Sheikh.
The emphasis should be not just on whether a product is dairy or non-dairy but also on its nutritional value, the ingredients it contains, and the level of transparency offered.
Paneer has been trending in India for the past 24 hours.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.