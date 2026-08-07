Maharashtra FDA bans non-dairy paneer: What experts want you to know

What kind of paneer should you be having? (Photo: AI Generated)

The Maharashtra FDA (Food and Drug Administration) recently imposed a one-year ban on the manufacture and sale of “analogue” or non-dairy paneer amid public health concerns and widespread violations of food safety norms.

The order notes that offenders could face life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh, PTI reported. Notably, Maharashtra is the second state after Chhattisgarh to impose such a ban.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To understand more about non-dairy paneer, we reached out to experts.