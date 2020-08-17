Make chemical-free Maggi masala at home with these ingredients

Make maggi masala at home. (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram)

Maggi, without doubt, is one of the easiest meals to make, especially if you are reluctant to cook or just want a quick bite of something. And what enhances the flavour of our favourite instant noodle is the tasty packaged masala that comes with it. But what if we tell you that you can also make the masala at home? The best part about homemade masala is that it does not contain any added chemicals or preservatives.

Former MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah shared a very easy Maggi masala recipe on Instagram. “This recipe is also perfect for moms who don’t wish to give their kids food full of additives. The beauty of this seasoning is that you can use it mixed with mayo as a dipping sauce. You can also sprinkle this on chips, fries, onion rings, bhajia, momos,” she wrote.

Here is the recipe:

Ingredients

4 tsp – Salt

1 tbsp – Sugar

2 tsp – Roasted coriander seed powder

½ tsp – Cumin seed powder

½tsp – Red chilli powder

¾ tsp – Turmeric powder

½ tsp – Amchoor powder (dry mango powder)

¼ tsp – Methi seed powder (fenugreek powder)

2 pinches – Nutmeg powder

¾ tsp – Dry ginger powder

¼ tsp – Black pepper powder

¼ tsp – Taatri (Nimbu ka sat or citric acid)

1 & ½ tbsp – Onion powder

1 tsp + 1/4 tsp – Garlic powder

¼ tsp – Garam masala (This is a good blend of all the aromatic spices)

A pinch of saunf powder (fennel powder)

Method

Add the ingredients one by one in a bowl and mix well. Store it in an airtight container.

You can consume this masala for up to a month. So, when are you trying this?

