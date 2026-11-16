Madhuri Dixit had no pregnancy cravings except for spicy food: ‘He’s the one who eats it at home’

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently shared that she had no specific pregnancy cravings, except for one peculiar one. “I didn’t have any cravings during pregnancy. Only when I was pregnant with my younger son did I want something nice and spicy. But I didn’t eat much spicy food before that. And he’s the one who eats spicy food in our home,” recalled Madhuri on Kon Honaar Crorepati (KBC Marathi) in response to actor Yami Gautam’s question on the show.

During the interaction, she added, “I love Ukadiche modak (steamed modak) with ghee. I like puran poli also with ghee on top.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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While food cravings are common during pregnancy, they often raise questions about whether they reflect nutritional deficiencies and how expectant mothers should respond to them.

From a clinical nutrition perspective, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said that pregnancy cravings are influenced by several factors, including hormonal changes, altered taste and smell perception, appetite fluctuations and emotional associations with food. “Some women develop a stronger preference for sweet, salty or spicy foods, while others experience aversions to foods they previously enjoyed,” said Goyal.

Do cravings indicate nutritional deficiencies?

A common belief is that craving a particular food means the body lacks a specific nutrient. “However, there is limited scientific evidence to support this as a general explanation. For example, craving sweets does not necessarily indicate a need for glucose, and craving salty foods does not automatically mean sodium deficiency,” said Goyal.

One important exception is pica, a condition in which a person develops cravings for non-food substances such as chalk, clay or ice. “This may be associated with iron deficiency or other nutritional concerns and should be discussed with a healthcare professional,” said Goyal.

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Pregnancy does not require women to completely give up occasional indulgences. “However, portion sizes and preparation methods matter. Sweets made with generous amounts of sugar, ghee or khoya can be energy-dense. Having them occasionally and in reasonable portions is preferable to frequent overeating. Homemade preparations also allow better control over ingredients and hygiene,” said Goyal.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated)

Expectant mothers should focus on meals that provide adequate protein, iron, calcium, folate, fibre and other essential nutrients. “Regular meals containing pulses, dairy, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts and appropriate protein sources can help meet increased nutritional requirements,” said Goyal.

When should cravings be addressed?

According to Goyal, persistent cravings for non-food substances, excessive consumption of one food group or cravings accompanied by unusual fatigue and weakness deserve medical attention. “Pregnant women should also avoid using cravings as a reason to follow restrictive diets or take supplements without professional advice,” said Goyal.

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Pregnancy cravings are a normal experience for many women and do not need to be met with guilt or unnecessary restrictions. “The focus should be on balanced nutrition, food safety, sensible portions and meeting the increased nutritional needs of both mother and baby.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.