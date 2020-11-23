Madhuri Dixit shares scrumptious kanda poha recipe; watch video

Would you like to try the recipe? (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Youtube, designed by Gargi Singh)

Kanda poha is a staple Maharashtrian dish which is not only delicious but is also extremely filling. And a great thing about the dish is that it can be prepped up in a jiffy and enjoyed at any time during the day! Actor Madhuri Dixit recently shared a video, in which she is seen sharing her Kanda Poha recipe, along with husband, Dr Shriram Nene.

So if are in the mood for some scrumptious kanda poha today, check out the 10-minute video below:

Ingredients

200 grams – Flattened rice

2 – Medium-sized onions

Chopped green chilis

Olive oil for cooking

½ tsp – Mustard seeds

7-8 – Curry leaves or kaddi patta

2 tsp – Urad dal

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

3 tbsp – Roasted peanuts

Coriander leaves

Lemon juice

Steps

*To begin, soak the flattened rice. For this, take flattened rice in a siever, wash it thoroughly and drain all the water. Leave it aside for about 10 minutes.

*Simultaneously, chop 2 medium-sized onions and green chillis, as per taste. Place a flat non-stick pan on low-medium heat and pour in 2 tablespoons olive oil on it.

*Once the oil has slightly warmed up, add ½ tsp mustard seeds along with curry leaves and urad dal. Now add chopped onions and chillis.

*Let it splatter slightly, and fry until the onions are soft. Finally, add a teaspoon of turmeric powder and the soaked flattened rice. Now add salt as per your taste and 1 tsp sugar (optional)

*Mix until everything is nicely combined and finally add roasted peanuts.

*Once done, garnish it with coriander leaves and a hint of lemon juice for a tangy flavour. Serve hot and enjoy!

