Madhuri Dixit, husband Shriram cooked this special dish; watch video

Madhuri Dixit showed us how to make sabudana khichdi. (Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene/YouTube)

Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Madhav Nene recently shared their recipe for one of their favourite dishes — sabudana khichdi.

The Kalank actor posted a YouTube video in which the duo is seen laughing together while cooking a dish that Shriram says is “very, very special” to them.

“I have grown up eating it. And it was an integral part of fasting at home,” Madhuri expresses.

Here is Madhuri’s recipe for sabudana khichdi:

Ingredients

½ kg – Sabudana

1 – Potato, medium size, chopped

¾ cup – Peanut powder

Salt to taste

1½ tsp – Cumin seeds

Curry leaves

Green chillies, chopped

Coriander leaves, chopped

1½ tsp – Ghee

Sugar to taste

Method

* Soak the sabudana overnight or for six-seven hours in water. The water should be until two-three inches above the sabudana.

* Drain the water and you get soaked sabudana.

* “After I soak the sabudana, I put a little bit of olive oil (2½ tsp), salt and sugar, and steam it first,” Madhuri adds. Once you add the ingredients, mix nicely with the sabudana.

* Now steam it either in a steamer for eight to ten minutes, or in a microwave for six to eight minutes.

* In a pan, heat ghee. Add cumin, chillies and curry leaves. Saute for a while.

* Now add chopped and boiled potato. Cook for a while.

* Now add sabudana to the pan. Mix well.

* Add peanut powder so that the sabudana does not stick. Mix well.

* Add coriander leaves (optional) for garnish. Sabudana khichdi is ready.

Would you like to try this recipe?

