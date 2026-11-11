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Bengali kitchens have long embraced no-waste cooking, transforming everything from vegetable peels to maand into delicious dishes. Not because anyone had read a book on sustainability or attended a seminar on food waste, but simply because that was how households operated.
Take maand, for instance. It is the cloudy, starchy water left behind after boiling rice. “Today, many of us would probably pour it down the sink without giving it a second thought,” says Indrajit Lahiri, founder at Foodka, Author, Entrepreneur & Cultural Storyteller.
“But our ancestors knew that this was not just water. Depending on the household, maand would be a drink, a simple meal, or even an ingredient that had a job to do in the kitchen,” he adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
What is so interesting about maand?
Lahiri explains what exactly maand is. “When rice cooks in water, its starch granules absorb moisture, swell up and soften. This process is known as gelatinisation. Some of the starch escapes into the cooking water, giving it that familiar milky appearance and slightly thick consistency. The result is maand, whose texture depends on the variety of rice, the amount of water used and how long the rice has been cooked.”
Now, this had different uses in different households.
“In many homes, this liquid was consumed warm, sometimes with a little salt. It was inexpensive, filling and easy to prepare. For families engaged in physical labour, it offered readily available carbohydrates without requiring another round of cooking,” explains Lahiri.
Maand also had a place in the everyday vocabulary of comfort food.
Lahiri says, “When someone used to be unwell or had little appetite, a simple preparation made with rice water could feel easier to manage than a heavy meal. Of course, maand is not some miracle health drink. It consists largely of water and starch, and its nutritional value depends on how it is prepared. But in a kitchen where practicality mattered, it had its place.”
Then comes the less celebrated role: cooking
The starch in maand gives it a natural ability to add body to liquids and gravies.
Explaining this, Lahiri says, “It can help create a softer, more cohesive texture without the need for additional thickening agents. It is a small trick, really, but traditional cooking is full of such little tricks.”
However, there is a difference between fresh maand and fermented rice preparations.
“Leave rice water standing for long enough, and microorganisms may change its smell, acidity, and composition. But fermentation is not automatic, and poorly stored rice water can become unsafe to consume,” he explains.
Lahiri says that today’s concept of sustainable cooking was once ordinary household common sense. Perhaps that is the real lesson here. Before food waste became a global concern, somebody in a Bengali kitchen had already figured out that even the water left after cooking rice could have another life.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.