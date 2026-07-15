‘No need for complicated turmeric shots’: Luke Coutinho on ways to improve haldi’s effectiveness

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently shared ways to improve the effectiveness of turmeric or haldi. “If you are using turmeric or haldi and making this one mistake, you may be missing much of its benefit. Turmeric contains curcumin, a natural compound studied for supporting healthy inflammation, recovery, joint health and metabolic health. But curcumin is not absorbed well when consumed on its own, especially when simply mixed with water,” Coutinho noted in an X post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

So how can you use turmeric better?

*”Pair it with a healthy fat such as ghee, coconut oil or olive oil. Curcumin is fat-soluble.

*Add a small pinch of black pepper. It contains piperine, which can help improve curcumin absorption.

*Use gentle heat while cooking it in your dal, sabzi, soup or other meals.

*You can also have warm water with turmeric, a pinch of black pepper and about half a teaspoon of ghee or coconut oil, if it suits your body,” Coutinho added.

“There is no need for complicated turmeric shots or expensive formulations,” asserted Coutinho.

He added, “Sometimes, using an everyday ingredient in the right way is enough. This is Foundation Medicine. Understanding not only what you eat, but how your body can absorb and use it better.”

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that there is some truth to this, but it needs context.

“Turmeric has curcumin, a natural compound that researchers have studied for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. However, curcumin is not well absorbed in the body when taken alone. Combining turmeric with a small amount of healthy fat, such as ghee, coconut oil, or other cooking oils, can help the body absorb it more effectively because curcumin dissolves in fat. Black pepper has piperine, which can also improve curcumin absorption. This is why many traditional Indian recipes combine these ingredients,” said Sheikh.

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Here’s what Luke’s post stated (Photo: Luke Coutinho/X) Here’s what Luke’s post stated (Photo: Luke Coutinho/X)

That said, turmeric is not a magical ingredient. Sheikh stressed that studies suggest curcumin may support joint health, reduce inflammation, and enhance metabolic health, but most of this research used concentrated curcumin extracts rather than the small amounts of turmeric typically found in everyday cooking. “This means we should see turmeric as just one part of a balanced diet rather than a standalone fix for preventing or treating illness,” Sheikh clarified

For most people, the easiest way to consume turmeric is by adding it to home-cooked meals like dal, vegetables, curries, or soups, where it is typically cooked with a bit of oil and often paired with spices like black pepper. “There is no strong evidence that expensive turmeric shots or supplements are needed for healthy individuals,” stressed Sheikh.

People should also remember that more is not always better. Sheikh cautioned that taking too much turmeric or curcumin supplements may not be suitable for everyone, especially those with gallbladder disease, a history of kidney stones, or those using blood-thinning medications.

“Like with any food, consistency and moderation are more effective than chasing quick health trends. A varied, balanced diet combined with regular exercise will have a much greater impact on long-term health than relying on any single superfood,” said Sheikh.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.