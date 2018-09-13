Ludhiana-based restaurateur prepares chocolate Ganpati to promote eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

The idol, which was put on display at his cafe which specializes in serving Belgian chocolates in Sarabha Nagar market of Ludhiana Thursday, is attracting a lot of visitors. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) The idol, which was put on display at his cafe which specializes in serving Belgian chocolates in Sarabha Nagar market of Ludhiana Thursday, is attracting a lot of visitors. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

For third year in a row, a Sikh restaurateur and chocolatier in Ludhiana has prepared an edible Ganpati idol with pure dark Belgian chocolate to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol will be immersed in milk for Ganesh Visarjan and chocolate milkshake will be served to underprivileged children, thus giving out a message of celebrating eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi.

Even as this festival is not so popular in Punjab and not celebrated widely, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, co-owner, Belfrance Bakers & Chocolatiers, Ludhiana has been preparing chocolate Ganpati since three years to give a message of eco-friendly festivities and communal harmony.

The idol, which was put on display at his cafe which specializes in serving Belgian chocolates in Sarabha Nagar market of Ludhiana Thursday, is attracting a lot of visitors.

The chocolate Ganpati weighing 65-kilograms has been made using pure dark chocolate and took ten days to be completed. Speaking to The Indian Express, Kukreja said, “There is nothing Hindu or Sikh about this festival. We all love Ganpati Bappa. He is the God of good beginnings and brings good luck. More than communal harmony, the idea is to give a message of eco-friendly celebrations. We will be immersing idol in milk and after symbolic visarjan, chocolate milk shake will be distributed among underprivileged children.”

Kukreja added that a team of twenty chefs including bakers and chocolate sculptors who work at his cafe which specializes in serving Belgian chocolates, completed the idol in ten days. “It has been a complete team effort with twenty of my workers making it. 65 kilograms of dark chocolate imported from Belgium is the main ingredient. Edible golden color was used to give final touches. Food wastage should be reduced in every way possible so we are making edible Ganpati since three years,” he added.

