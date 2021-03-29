Lucknow sweet shop makes 1.5 kg ‘Bahubali Gujiya’ for Holi; watch video

Would you like to try this massive gujiya? (Source: chhappan_bhog/Instagram)

No festival is complete without our favourite Indian sweets and when it comes to Holi, nothing beats the taste of gujiya.

This time, a sweet shop in Lucknow called Chhappan Bhog came up with a massive variety of gujiya weighing 1.5 kg, on the occasion of Holi.

Called the’Bahubali Gujiya’, this sweet was prepared with fresh nuts, sulphur-less sugar, milk solids and premium quality saffron, the shop wrote in an Instagram post. Haven’t seen it yet? Take a look at the huge gujiya that is about 14 inches in size.

Each piece of this fried sweet costs Rs 1,200. “We are getting a good response from consumers and people are excited to see the Bahubali Gujiya. However, the price varies depending on the ingredients one chooses,” Shitjit Gupta, marketing head of the shop, was quoted as saying.

The festival of Holi began yesterday, March 28, with Holika Dahan, while Rangwali Holi is being celebrated today, March 29. On this day, people smear colours on each other and celebrate the occasion by exchanging greetings and feasting on a variety of sweets and Thandai.

Would you like to try ‘Bahubali Gujiya’?

(With inputs from ANI)

