This shake is a ‘powerful combination of healthy fats, protein, carbohydrates’ (recipe inside)

May 12, 2022 10:50:13 am
Even after a restful sleep, many people wake up feeling tired and exhausted. The feeling, sometimes, may even continue throughout the day, making one feel low on energy and unproductive. But worry not, as nutritionist Nidhi Gupta has recommended a ‘powerful’ shake that will not only help you get through the day but also keep you feeling satiated.
In an Instagram post, she said: “Low on energy? Start your day with this shake. It is a powerful combination of healthy fats, protein, and carbohydrates.”
How to make it?
Ingredients
1 tbsp – Seed mix comprising sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds
Water
2 – Figs or dates, soaked for 10 minutes
5 – Almonds, soaked overnight
150 ml – Milk of choice
Method
*Soak the seed mix in water for 20 minutes.
*Add to a blender
*Add the soaked figs or dates along with the soaked almond.
*Add 150 ml of milk, and blend.
Enjoy!
Benefits
Flax seeds- High on fibre, omega 3.
Sunflower seeds- Lower your cholesterol, great source of magnesium, and anti-inflammatory.
Pumpkin seeds – Great source of vitamin K,E,B.
Figs- Good source of fibre, calcium, reduce inflammation, helpful in treating constipation.
Dates – have fibre, add natural sweetness, and are anti-inflammatory.
