Try this low-fat recipe today for all your kadhi cravings

Bored of your regular low-fat recipes that are tasteless? If you like to keep adding variety to your meals, you must swear by this lip-smacking recipe that doesn’t need much preparation. What more? All you need are simple ingredients that can be tossed up in a jiffy. Wondering how?
Here’s a quick recipe from nutritionist Leema Mahajan that is not much on your calorie scale and is a favourite with most people.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
The nutritionist shared the recipe of Low Fat Ghiya Kadhi or low fat bottle gourd kadhi or yogurt sauce made with buckwheat flour.
Here’s how to make it.
Ingredients
1/2tsp – Ghee
1tsp – Cumin
1tsp – Ginger chilli paste
10-15 no – Curry leaves
200g – Roughly chopped ghiya
Salt
Water
1/2 cup- Curd
1-2tbsp – Buckwheat flour/whole wheat flour
Method
*Take a cooker, add ghee, jeera, ginger paste, curry leaves and once the jeera leaves crackle add chopped ghiya, salt and water to it and let it cook for two whistles.
*Till the time it’s cooking, take curd in a bowl and add buckwheat flour to it.
*Mix it well and make a smooth paste make sure there are no lumps.
*Once the pressure releases open the see if ghiya is cooked well. Switch on the gas and mash the ghiya with the ladle.
*Once the ghiya is cooked, switch off the flame and add the mixture to the cooked ghiya little by little and keep stirring let it cook for another five minutes.
*Serve hot with cheelas or rotis and enjoy.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!