5 low-carb vegan protein sources you must know about

Vegans, we have some good news for you. Today, we will not only share five sources of protein with you but also those that are healthy and low carb!

Protein is an essential nutrient for those who strictly follow a plant-based diet. So if you are looking to get your dose of the same, then Rashi Chowdhary, a diabetes educator has five options for you.

“If you’re able to have all 5 of these daily…one portion each, you’ll get around 36 grams of protein and just 16 grams of carbs!” she captioned her Instagram post.

“Add a vegan protein powder in the day and most of you will get the minimum amount of protein you need in the day if you’re not athletic or working out intensely!” she added.

Check out these 5 sources as suggested by her

Chia seeds

Add 2 tablespoons of chia seeds to your oats or make chia parfait or pudding for equal amounts of protein and fibre.

7 grams protein; 12 grams carbs

Mushrooms

You can have them for dinner or even breakfast by sauteeing them with some salt, butter and pepper on a flat pan. Add some fresh herbs or basil leaves and enjoy!

7 grams protein; 3.2 grams carbs

Almond butter

Spread 2 tbsp of almond butter on your sandwich or add to your smoothie for great texture and taste!

8 g protein; 1 g carb

Spirulina

Take 10 grams of spirulina and add it to your smoothie. The nutrition provided is equivalent to consuming 1 egg.

6.5 g protein; 3.3 g carbs

Pistachio

Consume 30 grams of pistachio. You can munch on these whenever you want a light snack!

8 g proteins; 8 g carbs

