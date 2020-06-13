Would you like some easy low carb and high protein cookies?

Would you like to have some low carb cookies? (Source: Rashi Chowdhary/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Would you like to have some low carb cookies? (Source: Rashi Chowdhary/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Baking too much lately? In spite of all the ingredients you put together, baked items tend to be on the higher side of calories and are therefore not categorised as a healthy snack. But what if we tell you, you can have some tasty cookies that are also a key to good health? Yes, you read that right!

You can indulge in some flavourful cookies without worrying about carbs. While there are many ways to make cookies out of healthier grains, here is a simple recipe that might interest you immensely given that it could also balance out your hormones especially if you are suffering from PCOS or endometriosis, explained nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary in an Instagram post.

Take a look.

She pointed out how one should try out the recipe for its nutritional profile. “THESE (are) Good Fat, High protein and LOW carb! If you have PCOS endometriosis or any other hormonal condition, getting enough fat in your diet is KEY.. cause your mother of all hormones “Pregnenolone” is a steroid hormone which means it’s made from cholesterol! Through this the synthesis and balance of all other hormones like estrogen progesterone cortisol DHEA etc is possible ?????? So go on… enjoy this cookie cake every morning if you like. Its hot enough protein too,” she captioned the post.

Here’s the recipe of the cookie cake for the health-conscious baker in you.

Ingredients

1 no – Whole egg

1 cup – Almond butter

Little less than 1/2 cup – Xylitol or 1/2 cup honey or maple syrup

70 per cent dark chocolate chips

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together and bake.

Pro tips

*You can substitute xylitol with 1/2 cup honey or maple syrup. If you do, please add 1/2 cup of rice flour or oats cause honey or maple syrup will change the texture of the cookies.

*You might need to refrigerate depending on the consistency.

*You can also add raisins or cranberries instead of chocolate chips.

Would you like them to go with your morning coffee like Chowdhary?

