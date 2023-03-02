Serve this low-carb paratha with ‘achaar, chutney, and a whole lot of love’

Who does not like a hot crispy paratha? In fact, parathas are a staple breakfast in many Indian households. But as we become more health conscious, we start cutting out carbohydrates from our meals and this is the reason why many people despite craving paratha don’t eat it. If you are one of them, we have the answer for your paratha craving — a low-carb paratha.

Rashi Chowdhary, a nutritionist, posted a recipe for low-carb paratha saying, “I’m making this tomorrow.”

According to her, don’t expect the texture of the dough to be like the regular paratha because this one is made from gluten-free atta. “You can add 1 tbsp of psyllium husk in case you’re not getting the texture right. My gluten-free atta contains sorghum, rajgira, urad dal, rice flour, and some arrowroot, so I don’t add the husk” Rashi revealed.

Also, make sure the gluten-free atta should not have corn flour or other nasty ingredients. Sharing how she likes to make her paratha, she wrote, “I like to grate the cauliflower then steam it. Drain the water and then use it,”

Low carb paratha recipe

Ingredients

*1/2 cup gluten free atta (no corn)

*1/2 cup grated cauliflower

*1/4th cup finely chopped onions

*2 tbsp of ghee

*Salt, chilli powder, amchoor and coriander as per your liking

*Some water or almond milk to make the dough by mixing all the above ingredients

Method

*Mix the ingredients and keep aside for 30 minutes.

*Take a small ball of the dough and press it with a rolling pin between two sheets of butter paper

*Put a little bit ghee on a hot pan, remove the butter paper, and put the paratha on the pan

*Wait for it to cook a little and then gently remove the butter paper from the top, flip it and cook from the other side

Enjoy the parathas with pickle (achar) and chutney!

