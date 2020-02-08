Love Thai food? Recreate Akshay Kumar’s favourite lemongrass green curry

A great way to get fussy eaters to eat their daily dose of greens. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) A great way to get fussy eaters to eat their daily dose of greens. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Asian cusine, especially Thai food, has a lot of fans in India. The burst of flavours balanced with healthy ingredients makes the food an apt choice for foodies who are looking for low-calorie or healthy diet options. It’s often fascinating to wonder what Bollywood celebs have on their dinner tables, but it’s also good to know that any meal can be recreated in any home kitchen within 10-15 minutes.

The Tweak, a YouTube handle, is pushing out many such easy recipes that our Bollywood biggies enjoy. Recently, they shared how Akshay Kumar loves green Thai curry that is loaded with veggies and protein. The chef from Pod Supply, Mumbai, showed how it takes 15 minutes to make and is also a great way for fussy eaters to get their daily dose of greens.

The Padman actor is often seen sharing fitness videos of him doing martial arts, yoga, meditation, basketball, trekking, kick boxing, climbing staircase, swimming and gymming. The 52-year-old actor has been a fitness inspiration for many across the world.

Here are some of the health benefits of these ingredients:

* Lemongrass – Lemongrass has antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory properties. It also promotes healthy digestion.

* Spinach – It is an excellent source of vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin C and folate as well as being a good source of manganese, magnesium, iron and vitamin B2.

* Coconut milk – It is an aid for weight loss and also rich in short and medium-chain triglycerides that are considered as healthy fats.

* Tofu – Tofu, also known as bean curd, is gluten-free and low in calories. It is believed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, menopause-related problems and liver damage, among others.

* Bok choy – It is loaded with vitamin C, vitamin E and beta-carotene that help protect cells against damage by free radicals and provide lots of roughage.

