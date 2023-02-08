If you love popcorn, this ‘hatke soup recipe’ is perfect for you!

Popcorn is a yummy and a healthy snack option. It has loads of fibre and is absolutely delicious. According to WebMD, “In addition to being high in fiber, popcorn also contains phenolic acids, a type of antioxidant. Also, popcorn is a whole grain, an important food group that may reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension in humans”.

So if you are fond of popcorn, try this “comfy, tasty and hatke soup recipe” by Chef Kunal Kapur which is made using your favourite snack. The recipe is super simple to make with easily accessible and healthy ingredients.

Check it out:

Ingredients:

Butter – 1 tbsp

Cumin – ¼ tsp

Garlic (chopped) – 1 tsp

Ginger (chopped) – 1 tsp

Curry leaves – handful

Onion – ¼ cup chopped

Coriander stems – ½ tsp

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Add water

Salt to taste

Popcorn – 3 cups

Cream – ¼ cup

Method:

-In a wok, heat some butter, add cumin seeds, finely chopped ginger and garlic. Later, add some curry leaves, chopped onions and finely chopped coriander stems and give it a good stir.

-Add a pinch of turmeric in the wok

-Now add water and salt (to taste)

-Add popcorns to water and give it a good stir and let it simmer for sometime

-Take an electric blender and blend the soup until a smooth consistency is achieved

-Add cream and turn off the gas

-Use a sieve to transfer the soup to a bowl

-You can use a spoon to smoothen the texture and minimise wastage

-Place soup in a bowl and garnish it with some popcorns

This recipe does not also require you spend hours in the kitchen! Try it out and let us know how you liked it.

