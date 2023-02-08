scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

If you love popcorn, this ‘hatke soup recipe’ is perfect for you!

Chef Kunal Kapur shares a "comfy, tasty and hatke" popcorn soup recipe. Do give it a try!

popcorn soupDid you know you can enjoy your favourite popcorn in soup form? (Pic source: Pixabay)

Popcorn is a yummy and a healthy snack option. It has loads of fibre and is absolutely delicious. According to WebMD, “In addition to being high in fiber, popcorn also contains phenolic acids, a type of antioxidant. Also, popcorn is a whole grain, an important food group that may reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension in humans”.

So if you are fond of popcorn, try this “comfy, tasty and hatke soup recipe” by Chef Kunal Kapur which is made using your favourite snack. The recipe is super simple to make with easily accessible and healthy ingredients.

Check it out:

Ingredients:

Butter – 1 tbsp
Cumin – ¼ tsp
Garlic (chopped) – 1 tsp
Ginger (chopped) – 1 tsp
Curry leaves – handful
Onion – ¼ cup chopped
Coriander stems – ½ tsp
Turmeric – ½ tsp
Add water
Salt to taste
Popcorn – 3 cups
Cream – ¼ cup

ALSO READ |Make the delectable Chicken A La Kiev; here’s how

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

Method:

-In a wok, heat some butter, add cumin seeds, finely chopped ginger and garlic. Later, add some curry leaves, chopped onions and finely chopped coriander stems and give it a good stir.

-Add a pinch of turmeric in the wok

-Now add water and salt (to taste)

-Add popcorns to water and give it a good stir and let it simmer for sometime

-Take an electric blender and blend the soup until a smooth consistency is achieved

-Add cream and turn off the gas

-Use a sieve to transfer the soup to a bowl

Advertisement

-You can use a spoon to smoothen the texture and minimise wastage

-Place soup in a bowl and garnish it with some popcorns

This recipe does not also require you spend hours in the kitchen! Try it out and let us know how you liked it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 21:40 IST
Next Story

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are a sight to behold as they pose in red outfits in Delhi. See photos

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sonam Kapoor winter fashion
Sonam Kapoor shows how to keep it fabulously stylish in winter
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close