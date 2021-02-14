Valentine’s Day 2021 recipe: Love knows no boundaries, and neither do millets

Through this recipe today, I want to tell you there is no limit to creativity if you can understand the techniques of cooking with millets. This is a recipe I curated for a student from Gurugram. When she said her little one is intolerant to not just gluten and dairy, but also lentils, nuts and some seeds, I asked her, ‘What about sunflower seeds?’. A little affirmation and some thinking gave me this platter, which I believe will soon be loved by her princess.

I love the bond I share with all of my participants, no matter the city, country or culture they belong to. My six-week online millet journey is planned to make sure they embrace these wonder grains with ease. The next batch is starting from February 27, and you can reach out to my Instagram to know more.

But before that, here is a step-by-step recipe, and a video attached for your quick reference.

Ingredients (makes 5-6 mini pizzas)

For pizza base

· 1 cup freshly-ground finger millet flour

· 1 tbsp sourdough discard (use gluten free discard if gluten intolerant)

· A pinch of salt

· 1 tsp dried oregano

· Hot water to knead the dough

· Parchment paper

Method

1. In a deep bowl, mix freshly-ground millet flour with sourdough discard, salt, oregano.

2. Pour hot water and knead to bring it all together as a dough.

3. Cover the bowl with wet muslin cloth and allow it to rest for two hours.

4. After that, divide the dough into five equal parts. Roll out a chapati with the help of a parchment paper.

5. I created a heart stencil with paper and did a cut-out. You can be spoilt for a choice when it comes to playing with shapes.

6. Carefully place the cut-outs onto a pre-heated iron griddle. Slightly toast them from both sides till they attain a firm shape. Once done, allow them to cool and save them as the pizza base.

The preparation. (Photo: Shalini Rajani) The preparation. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

For homemade pizza sauce

· 1 medium tomato chopped

· Seasonal veggies chopped (I used beetroot and carrot)

· 3-4 cloves of garlic

· 1-inch ginger

· 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

· 1 tbsp tomato ketchup

· Juice of half a lemon

· Rock salt to taste

· Pizza seasonings

Method

Saute tomato pieces along with other veggies in olive oil. Add salt and other seasonings. Cool the mixture and blend it to a smooth paste. Add tomato ketchup and lemon juice. This pizza sauce should be used within a day. Try to make a fresh batch always.

Seasonings and toppings

· ¼ cup boiled sweet corns

· ½ cup cherry tomatoes

· 1 tsp pizza seasonings

· Sunflower seeds vegan cheese spread (part of six-week millet journey recipes)

· 2 tbsp finely-chopped green garlic

Assembling and baking

1. Refer to the video attached. Once the base is cooled, spread the pizza sauce followed by sunflower seeds cheesy spread. Start adding toppings and sprinkle pizza seasonings. Bake them at 200-degree Celsius in a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes.

2. Serve hot.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups)

