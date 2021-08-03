scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Love drinking coffee? Here’s when you should avoid it

Like any other food or beverage, coffee should also be consumed with discretion. Under certain circumstances, it's best to avoid coffee for overall well-being, said nutritionist Simrun Chopra

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
August 3, 2021 2:10:23 pm
coffeeA steaming cup of hot coffee can turn our moods around and give us a boost of energy. (Source: Pixabay)

We surely can’t do without our cup of coffee every morning, which helps us kickstart our day afresh. A steaming cup of hot coffee can turn our moods around and give us a boost of energy. In the rainy season, especially, coffee provides us with much-needed warmth and comfort.

However, despite our dependency on the brew, it’s necessary to look at the flip side — the harmful effects of coffee. Like any other food or beverage, coffee should also be consumed with discretion. Under certain circumstances, it’s best to avoid coffee for our overall well-being.

Nutritionist Simrun Chopra says, “You should avoid it (coffee) if you are a slow metaboliser.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simrun Chopra (@simrun.chopra)

She elaborates that if one has trouble falling asleep after drinking coffee, it means they probably have difficulty processing it. Thus, “avoid coffee post 3 pm and limit to maximum 1 cup of coffee every day,” she added.

When to avoid drinking coffee?

Chopra lists out few situations when you should avoid coffee:

*Avoid coffee if you are pregnant or feeding. Else, check with your doctor on how much you can have it.
*Do not consume coffee on an empty stomach.
*Avoid coffee if you have severe acidity. Switch to decaf or try eating before you drink coffee.
*If you are struggling with anxiety, avoid all caffeinated beverages. In this case, you can opt for decaf.

She added that one should “avoid going over 400mg of caffeine a day. This includes everything with caffeine in it. If you just drink coffee, 2 to 3 cups on an average should be the maximum consumed”.

