Love drinking coffee? Here’s when you should avoid it

August 3, 2021 2:10:23 pm
We surely can’t do without our cup of coffee every morning, which helps us kickstart our day afresh. A steaming cup of hot coffee can turn our moods around and give us a boost of energy. In the rainy season, especially, coffee provides us with much-needed warmth and comfort.
However, despite our dependency on the brew, it’s necessary to look at the flip side — the harmful effects of coffee. Like any other food or beverage, coffee should also be consumed with discretion. Under certain circumstances, it’s best to avoid coffee for our overall well-being.
Nutritionist Simrun Chopra says, “You should avoid it (coffee) if you are a slow metaboliser.”
She elaborates that if one has trouble falling asleep after drinking coffee, it means they probably have difficulty processing it. Thus, “avoid coffee post 3 pm and limit to maximum 1 cup of coffee every day,” she added.
When to avoid drinking coffee?
Chopra lists out few situations when you should avoid coffee:
*Avoid coffee if you are pregnant or feeding. Else, check with your doctor on how much you can have it.
*Do not consume coffee on an empty stomach.
*Avoid coffee if you have severe acidity. Switch to decaf or try eating before you drink coffee.
*If you are struggling with anxiety, avoid all caffeinated beverages. In this case, you can opt for decaf.
She added that one should “avoid going over 400mg of caffeine a day. This includes everything with caffeine in it. If you just drink coffee, 2 to 3 cups on an average should be the maximum consumed”.
