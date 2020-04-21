Love chocolate chip cookies? Make them in a mug

Grab your mug once again and it is time to make your favourite chocolate chip cookies! We are here with yet another recipe that is fuss-free, does not require a lot of utensils (thank God!) and tastes absolutely divine. So scroll down if you are in the mood for some cookies this evening
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp – Melted butter
- 3 tbsp – All-purpose flour or maida
- 1/2 tsp – Baking powder
- A handful of chocolate chips or roughly broken pieces of chocolate
- 1 – medium-sized egg
- 1/2 tsp – Vanilla essence
- 1.5 tbsp – Brown sugar
- A pinch of salt
Steps
*Separate the egg white from the yolk and transfer it to a small bowl. Now add vanilla essence, brown sugar and a pinch of salt to the yolk. Mix until it looks like a thick brown paste.
*To it, add maida, baking powder and a handful of choco chips or chocolate pieces.
*Keep folding the mixture in the cup until it becomes a proper dough, top it off with more choco-chips for a gooey chocolaty flavour.
*Now just microwave it for a minute and allow it cool down. Top it with a single scoop of ice-cream or just dive right in.
What are you trying tonight?
