Love chocolate cheesecake? Now, you will not need an oven to make it

Staying at home has been making us miss our favourite desserts. If you have been wanting to eat a chocolate cheesecake for a while, but have been holding back because you are apprehensive about ordering it from outside, worry not. You can still enjoy it at home.

Here is an easy recipe that will give you all the joy of gorging on your favourite chocolate cheesecake. And the best part is it does not need a microwave.

Ingredients

A packet of chocolate biscuits

1/4 cup of melted butter

2 cups of cream cheese (Make it at home with this easy recipe, check it out here)

2/3 cup of powdered sugar

1 tsp of vanilla extract

250 grams of roughly chopped dark chocolate

2.5 cup of heavy cream

1 bar of milk chocolate

Steps

*Finely-crush a packet of biscuits and transfer it to a bowl. Now add 1/4 cup of melted butter and mix it well.

*Once mixed, take a springform pan and press the mixture into the pan. Refrigerate for an hour at least.

*Until then, make the filling. In a big glass bowl, pour 2 cups of fresh cream cheese along with 2/3 cup of powdered sugar.

*Add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and beat the mixture until you get a smooth paste.

*Melt 250 grams of roughly chopped dark chocolate and add it to the cream cheese mixture. Once again, beat the mixture until you get a nicely combined smooth mixture.

*In a separate bowl pour 1 cup of heavy cream and whip it until it peaks. Now taking a spatula fold this whipped heavy cream into chocolate and cream cheese mixture.

*Next, take the springform pan out of the refrigerator and add the folded mixture over the biscuit base.

*Place it in the freezer for a good 1.5 hours. Now, roughly chop a bar of milk chocolate and add 1/2 cup of heavy cream to a thick-base pan. Add the roughly chopped chocolate pieces to the heavy cream and turn of the heat. Pour this chocolate mixture over the cream cheese paste and the again refrigerate it for at least 6 hours.

*Cut in slices and serve.

